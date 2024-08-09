WSU Press to continue operations despite budget cuts

A Washington State University program that publishes manuscripts has found a new home despite upcoming budget cuts in the marketing and communications department.

The WSU Press has been in the marketing and communications department at the Pullman campus for almost a century and publishes the work of authors in the community to provide them an outlet for printing their books, said Phil Weiler, WSU vice president of marketing and communications.

Last fiscal year, administration asked departments across WSU to make reductions in each area, he said.

Weiler said that’s when he had to consider getting rid of the press.

“One of the things I looked at eliminating was WSU Press,” he said. “It is leaving my budget, but we are always looking at a wide variety of options for the future of the Press.”

He wanted to make sure there was enough time to figure out what the next phase would be for WSU Press, so he gave a six-month window to find the publication a new home; the Press will now be operated under WSU Libraries.

Weiler said the main question was whether other university departments had the financial stability to take the publication under its wing, and because of a funding commitment from the WSU Provost’s office, the libraries will be able to do just that.

“This continuity will help maintain the high standards and dedication that have characterized the Press’s work over the years,” Weiler wrote in an email. “The WSU Press serves as an important publishing outlet for regional authors.”