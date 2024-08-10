In WSU’s first fall camp scrimmage, QBs make their case and DB Ethan O’Connor shows development

Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) throws against the defense during WSU’s first fall camp scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, on Gesa Field in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

PULLMAN – Last summer, when Ethan O’Connor arrived on Washington State’s campus, he felt untouchable.

A highly-touted cornerback, who at one point held offers from the likes of Alabama and Georgia, O’Connor expected to start immediately and take the jobs held by the Cougars’ most seasoned players.

“Like, no, that’s not how it works,” O’Connor said.

Before long, O’Connor found himself on the scout team, a long way from even getting on the field. He redshirted last fall. During this year’s spring ball, he was called a fraud by defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis, according to head coach Jake Dickert.

Four months later, Kaligis handed O’Connor a juice box after Saturday’s fall camp scrimmage, the Cougs’ first of two on the slate, signaling he felt like O’Connor brought “the juice,” or energy in the scrimmage. O’Connor has made plenty of plays across these last nine practices – interceptions, deflections, you name it – but what encourages coaches the most are the changes O’Connor has made between the ears.

“The kid has really matured,” Dickert said. “He’s responded every step of the way. Just really cool to see.”

The story of O’Connor, a staple in both the first- and second-team units during fall camp, amounts to one of the most meaningful developments of late. WSU needs someone to step up in the wake of the departures of Chau Smith-Wade and Cam Lampkin, and among other candidates, the Cougs feel like they have something special in O’Connor.

The decision coaches really need to make, though, is at the quarterback spot. Dickert will name either John Mateer or FCS Bryant transfer Zevi Eckhaus the starter after next Saturday’s scrimmage, he said. They have battled each other to a stalemate, at least according to what coaches have said in recent practices, and neither guy did much to stand out either way in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Mateer’s numbers: 12-for-19 passing, 167 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions.

Eckhaus’ numbers: 9-for-16 passing, 145 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception.

If either quarterback carved out an advantage, it was Mateer for the way he avoided turnovers, a critical piece of criteria in the eyes of Dickert and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. On his one pick, Eckhaus floated back in the pocket and unleashed a wayward, wobbly throw, a pass that never really stood a chance. Cornerback Stephen Hall picked it off with ease.

“I saw Zevi after that pick go up and down the sideline, kinda rallying the guys around him. I think that’s very important,” Dickert said. “I think John played off-script very well today. We didn’t run him as a designed QB run. I wanna see him throw and operate. So I thought (there were) a lot of positives. I’m ready for that guy to take the reins.”

Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer, center left, chats with fellow QB Zevi Eckhaus, right, during WSU’s first fall camp scrimmage on Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Mateer and Eckhaus now have six practices to separate themselves, five regular practices next week and Saturday’s open scrimmage, which will cap the Cougs’ fall camp. Coaches are looking for the guy whose teammates gravitate toward him, the guy who shows the most leadership, the guy who can guide WSU into a grueling opening to the 2024 schedule and beyond.

To make up for his one interception, Eckhaus countered with three touchdowns: A 1-yard throw to wideout Brandon Hills, a 26-yard throw to transfer receiver Kris Hutson and a 58-yard bomb to redshirt freshman Brandon Ganashamoorthy, a receiver blooming before coaches’ eyes.

If anything has become clear in recent practices, it’s that Ganashamoorthy has earned some playing time this fall, as has true freshman receiver Chris Barnes, who recorded his own touchdown in Saturday’s scrimmage. At 6-foot-3, Ganashamoorhy gives the Cougs some size at the receiver spot, and at 5-foot-7, Barnes gives them speed.

“Chris Barnes will get every opportunity to get into the rotation as we go forward,” Dickert said.

It’s particularly good news for WSU because it means its receiver corps is coming together again. Louisiana Tech transfer Kyle Maxwell, who has missed the past few practices nursing a groin injury that has lingered from the spring, should be full strength by Monday’s practice, Dickert said.

In other injury news: Offensive tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe, who missed the entirety of spring ball and now the first week-plus of fall camp with a knee injury, will undergo a test on his knee in about a week, Dickert said. That will prepare him for contact, Dickert added, and the team’s medical staff will evaluate him from there.

WSU is healthier in its running back room, where Leo Pulalasi, Djouvensky Schlenbaker, Dylan Paine and true freshman Wayshawn Parker are all in the mix for the starting role this fall. Among those guys, Dickert only mentioned Pulalasi by name after Saturday’s scrimmage – “I thought Leo’s creativity continues to show,” he said – but in a broader sense, he’s a little concerned with his team’s ground attack.

“I felt like we started off really, really good,” Dickert said. “But it still seems like we’re in that mode where we get five to eight (yards), or we get zero to negative. And it’s not enough of those three, four-yard churners and staying ahead of the chain. So we gotta see what that is. Once again, that’s never just a running back.”

