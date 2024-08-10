Washington records (template) (copy)

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William M.C. Fievez, of Colbert, and Tori J. Lundeen, of Bloomington, Minnesota.

Camron T. Miller and Deidre A.D. Shea, both of Spokane.

Travis J. Vassallo and Walter A. Merciaro, both of Spokane.

Carsten G. Blegen and Eleanor M. Beadle, both of Liberty Lake.

Nicholas H. Bierly and Mary K. Tormey, both of Seattle.

Zander R. Holman and Emily L. Ausere, both of Spokane.

Sean P. Eustis and Alexa R. Eddy, both of Spokane.

Rylee J. Mason, of Spokane, and Rachel G.E. King, of Millwood.

Randy L. Perdue and Yolanda J.D. Browder, both of Spokane.

Richard A. Strong and Christina D. Renkoski, both of Crestview, Florida.

Connor R. Olson, of Spokane Valley, and Emma G. Snodgrass, of Airway Heights.

Aaron A. Allen and Caressa D. Brigman, both of Plummer, Idaho.

Andrei R. Leonardi and Sara M. Henson, both of Cheney.

Pierce S. Jeske and Hope L. Mallet, both of Spokane.

Damon J. Unland and Emily J. Paukert, both of Spokane.

Bryce C. Johnson and Lilliana A. Fuentes, both of Cheney.

Bryan R. Beaulieu and Amber L. Erickson, both of Spokane.

William W. Roettger and Tayler R. Carveth, both of Spokane.

Ross D. Hood, of Spokane, and Michelle L. Keno, of Fairfield.

Isaiah Christensen and Rebecca Rhoades, both of Coeur d’Alene.

In the courts

Superior courts

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Devin R. Woods, 20; two days in jail, two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Sierra R. James, 34; $4,468 fine, 25.5 months in community custody, after pleading guilty to theft of motor vehicle; 20 days in jail, 20 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to possession of stolen vehicle and failure to remain at scene of accident; 25.5 months in a residential substance abuse disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to eluding law enforcement and unlawful possession of firearm.

Marshul C. Heckman, 35; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sean A. Replogle, 40; 50 days in jail, 50 days credit for time served, 12 months community custody, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.

William J. Smith, 38; 24 months in community custody, after pleading guilty to taking a motor vehicle with permission.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Angel C. Cork, 29; 12 days in jail, 12 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to retail theft with special circumstances.

New suits

Therese Dunham v. Barry Thomas, restitution of premises.

Spencer Millsap v. Marcus Coty et al., restitution of premises.

Moland Management Inc. et al. v. Nicole Cleveland et al., restitution of premises.

Moland Management Inc. et al. v. John Eimers, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Locklin, David K. and Cain, Elaine

Norisada, Sarah C. and Van Vlaenderen, Mark A.

Hollingbery, Kristin R. and Sime, Eric J.

Petreska, Maja and Arlington Davis, Anderson A.

Ortiz, Daniel Jr. and Myah S.

Nelson, Alisha J. and Liam S.

Terzi, Taisia and Derkach, Konstantin

Fundahn, Jacob N. and Jennifer S.

Gonzalez, Zonia M. and Bonsor, David O.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Jimenez Ramirez, Jose A., 26; five days in jail, after being found guilty of DUI.