Former Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie reportedly joining pro team in Spain

Killian Tillie’s next stop in professional basketball apparently will be overseas.

The former Gonzaga forward has signed with Unicaja Malaga in Spain, according to Eurobasket.com.

Tillie, 26, recently returned to the court with former GU teammate Anton Watson for the Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas – Tillie’s first game action in roughly two years and four months as he rehabilitated mostly in Spokane from back surgery and an ankle injury.

The 6-foot-9 Tillie averaged 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in five summer league games, but his scoring average climbed to 9.5 points and he hit 7 of 15 3-point attempts in three starts.

Tillie, a native of France, played in 54 games with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He averaged 3.2 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Tillie battled numerous injuries during four seasons at Gonzaga but was highly productive when he was on the floor. He came off the bench as a true freshman on GU’s 2017 team that lost to North Carolina in the NCAA Championship game.

He moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore and averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while connecting on nearly 48% of 3-point attempts. He was limited to 15 games as a junior.

Tillie started 24 games as a senior and averaged a career-high 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. In 108 career games, he made 60.3% on 2’s and 44.4% on 3s.

Tillie was second-team All-WCC in 2018 and first team in 2020.

Gonzaga products that played for Unicaja Malaga include Kyle Wiltjer and Domantas Sabonis, the latter before he became a Zag.