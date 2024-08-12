Elle King: Dad Rob Schneider forgot birthdays, sent her to ‘fat camp’

By Vivian Kwarm New York Daily News

Singer Elle King got vulnerable about her childhood and relationship with her dad, former “SNL” actor Rob Schneider.

On Monday, King opened up to Bunnie XO on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast about spending summers at weight loss camp at Schneider’s insistence.

“I was a really, really heavy child,” the “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer explained. “My dad sent me to fat camp. It was rough and I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn’t lose any weight. It’s very toxic and very silly.”

King says she would often spend summers with the “Grown Ups” actor on the set of films. “I would just get lost in the shuffle,” she explained. “If I ever messed up a shot, or if an arm was in the camera, or I was talking,” she would get in trouble.

“I had started getting tattooed and it was like 108 degrees,” she reflected. “I had to wear sweaters because my dad was very anti-tattoos or any form of self-expression.”

The 35-year-old says her childhood experiences have affected how she raises her own son, Lucky.

“My dad forgot about every single birthday,” she added. “I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school and they brought me cupcakes and when I came home, my dad had forgotten. I put every ounce of my being into my son’s birthday because I know how it feels to be forgotten on your birthday.”

As far as where her relationship with Schneider stands now, she says, “I don’t want to be associated with him.”

“He’s just not nice. I disagree with a lot of the things that he says. You can want someone to change so much and ultimately, you can’t control anyone else’s actions. You can’t control people’s feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings.”

Schneider has yet to respond to the claims made by his daughter. He is set to take the Fox Theater stage on Sept. 7.