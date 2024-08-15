Pat Benatar, joined by husband Neil Giraldo, will hit Northern Quest with their best shot

From staff reports

From staff reports

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have proved to be an iconic musical duo, and they’ll be bringing the hits to Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

Since her breakthrough, four-times platinum 1979 record “In the Heat of the Night,” Benatar has released several multi-platinum albums.

Of her 11 studio albums to date, a few fellow fan favorites include the four-times platinum “Crimes of Passion,” two-times platinum “Precious Time,” and the platinum record “Get Nervous.”

Benatar, joined by her husband and guitarist Giraldo, found the success of multiple hit singles throughout the 1980s.

A few of Benatar’s best known tracks include “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “We Belong,” “Love Is a Battlefield,” “Heartbreaker” and “Shadows of the Night.”

Benatar and Giraldo will play the Northern Quest Resort and Casino at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Joining the duo is the Vindy’s, a Midwest based alt-rock group.

Tickets, $45-$450, are available at northernquest.com.