Gonzaga’s Kraziness in the Kennel scheduled for October 5th

Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel, Gonzaga’s annual men’s basketball tip-off event, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the McCarthey Athletic Center, the school announced.

It will be the public’s first opportunity to see the Zags, who are projected in the top 10 in numerous preseason polls. Kraziness in the Kennel is free to attend but requires a ticket for entry.

A limited number of tickets will be made available to the general public beginning at noon on Oct. 2, with a limit of two tickets per account. Gonzaga students can claim tickets from Sept. 27-30. Doors will open at 2 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Kraziness in the Kennel typically features player and coaching staff introductions, head coach Mark Few addressing the crowd, a skills competition and 3-point contest, followed by a team scrimmage.

The Zags return six of their top seven scorers, led by forward Graham Ike’s 16.5 points per game, and added four transfers, including Pepperdine forward Michael Ajayi and Arkansas guard Khalif Battle.

Ajayi led the West Coast Conference in scoring (17.2) and was second in rebounding (9.9) last season as a junior. Battle averaged 14.8 points for Arkansas, 14.2 points in SEC contests.

Wing Steele Venters, who missed last season with a torn ACL, is on track to return.