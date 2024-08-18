More than half of northeastern counties were approved for a $200 credit for their electric bills, 50,000 low-income families approved in Eastern Washington so far

A grant program, although just launched in July, has already provided $200 credits to 50,000 low-income families in Eastern Washington – and more than half of northeastern Washington counties receiving automatic approval.

The Washington Families Clean Energy Credit Grant Program, managed by the Washington State Department of Commerce, was launched to support residents facing high energy costs. The program offers eligible households $200 in bill credits through their electric utility provider.

Funded by $150 million from the state’s Climate Committee Act, the commerce department enlisted Promise Pay (Promise) as a contractor to help administer the program.

This program was also made so customers who are already enrolled in their utility’s ratepayer assistance programs, were automatically approved. This includes 69% of Ferry County, 62% of Pend Oreille County and 57% of Stevens County – showing the financial hardship many community members face in rural towns.

Elisanne McCutchen, a 63-year-old Chewelah resident, said she was automatically approved for the $200 credit and was able to pay off a backlog she owed and this month’s utility bill.

“I am disabled and I am elderly, and that means I can’t work extra hours or, you know, I can’t earn extra income anywhere. I have to budget everything,” she said.

McCutchen added that continuing a program like this could make a “huge difference” for people, like her, who are disabled.

Destiny Rose, a resident of Kettle Falls, said the credit helped alleviate some of the expenses she has on a day to day basis.

“As two working parents, the strain of managing expenses during this time of inflation has been formidable,” she said. “The receipt of $200 towards our Avista bill mitigated the burden of daily expenses.”

Cheryl Hardee, deputy assistant director for Commerce’s energy division said she’s received various feedback across the state since the launch, including nine positive emails Thursday from people in Pend Oreille thanking them for their help.

According to the 2023 Low-Income Energy Assistance Legislative Report through Commerce, rural counties have a greater percentage of energy burdened low-income households than urban counties.

They also tend to have average per household energy burdens equal to or greater than urban counties.

However, even though this program has generated positive feedback from community members and could help alleviate financial burden seen in rural communities, Hardee said that as of right now, it is a one-time program and would be up to the Legislature and governor to make it a yearly or quarterly program.

The credit grant program will close the application window Sept. 15 and will continue to be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

“We’re anticipating that it will reach about 675,000 households in Washington, which is about a fifth to a fourth of the households in Washington. So it was a tall order to stand this program up in such a short time, but we really want to find households that meet the income eligibility and give them $200,” Hardee said.