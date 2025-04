Spkane Police investigators clean up the around the Maverik gas station and convenience store and the Daily Habit Espresso stand between Division and Ruby Streets and Montgomery and Ermina Avenues after an overnight shooting April 25, 2025 in Spokane, Washington. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

A person was killed and another critically injured in a shooting early Friday in north Spokane.

Police were called to the Maverik gas station at Montgomery Avenue and Division Street about 3:15 a.m., said Spokane police Officer Daniel Strassenberg.

One person died and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition, he said.

This report will be updated.