Man thrown from BMW, dies in rollover crash near Deer Park

A driver was killed Monday when he was thrown from a BMW in a rollover crash east of Deer Park.

Deputies responded at about 5:30 a.m. to a report of a silver BMW in a field southwest of Westmoreland and Perry roads, and a man lying in the field about 25 to 30 yards from the vehicle, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies and Spokane County Fire District 4 personnel found the man, who was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the driver was traveling south on Perry Road at a fast speed, ran the stop sign at Westmoreland Road and went off the road into a field, deputies said. The BMW rolled several times, throwing the driver from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Speed and lack of seat belt use contributed to the fatal crash, according to investigators.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the driver and his cause and manner of death.