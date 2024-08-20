Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists opens surgery center in Spokane Valley

Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists is opening a new surgery center in Spokane Valley.

The new facility adds a second place in Spokane where the company’s patients can receive surgery – the first is located downtown.

“Being an independent, physician-owned orthopedic group allows us to prioritize what’s best for each and every patient. Our new surgery center exemplifies this commitment, providing cost-effective, high-quality orthopedic care,” Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists CEO Quinanna Robins said in a statement.

The center is located on the lower level of the company’s existing Spokane Valley clinic at 12410 E. Sinto Ave. That location also houses an Orthopedic Clinic, Express Walk-In Clinic and Physical and Hand Therapy Clinic.

Spokesperson Trisha Bruininks said the expanded surgery center is needed for those who find it difficult to travel to downtown Spokane or just want an option closer to home in Spokane Valley.

“A lot of people don’t want to have to come downtown,” she said.

The new ambulatory surgery center is AAAHC accredited and offers surgery by pain-medicine specialist Dr. Ryan Burklund and hand and wrist surgery performed by Dr. Anthony Sestero.

“Our goal is to help patients regain their quality of life and reduce their dependence on medications through precise, minimally invasive procedures,” Burkland said in a statement. “The opening of this new surgery center allows us to provide these vital services to even more patients in the Spokane Valley community.”

Sestero provides hand and wrist surgeries that can be performed when the patient is fully awake without general anesthesia. In a statement Sestero said the procedure uses only local anesthesia and allows for “reduced risk of complications, faster recovery times, lowered costs, and the ability for patients to remain awake and comfortable throughout the procedure.”

“The new surgery center is the only one of its kind in the region, providing cutting-edge hand and wrist surgeries in a patient-friendly environment. This advancement underscores our commitment to improving patient outcomes and accessibility to high-quality orthopedic care,” he said in a statement.