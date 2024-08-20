Beyoncé launches SirDavis Whisky honoring her ‘moonshine man’ great-grandfather

By Vivian Kwarm New York Daily News

The Beyhive is buzzing — and buzzed — over the news of Beyonce’s new spirit brand, SirDavis Whisky.

The 42-year-old singer announced the venture on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of the new alcohol brand.

“DAVIS IN MY BONES,” she captioned the post, referencing lyrics from her song “Bodyguard.”

In the photos, the Grammy winner is seen holding the bottle, which has a horse logo on it, while wearing a white crocheted dress. Queen Bey’s last two album covers for both “Renaissance” and “Cowboy Carter” also feature horses in the cover art.

The website for the new spirit explains that whiskey (or whisky, as it’s spelled for Scottish, Canadian and Japanese varieties of the liquor) has been the “Drunk In Love” singer’s “drink of choice for years.” But her connection to the spirit is mostly inspired by her great-grandfather Davis Hogue, who was a farmer and successful moonshiner during Prohibition.

“When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy.”

The Grammy winner teamed up with Moët Hennessy to “craft a one-of-a-kind flavor profile that reflected her whisky ideals.”

The website says people can expect “the complexity of rye … married with the elegance of malted barley” that is “finished to perfection in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, a harmony of spice with sublime hints of fruit.”

For now, the bottles are sold exclusively on SirDavis.com and retail for $89.99 for a 750mL bottle. This is only the latest of several business ventures from the “Cowboy Carter” artist.

In recent years she has also helmed Ivy Park — an athleisure clothing line — and haircare line Cecred, which launched in February.