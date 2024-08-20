Brandon Sklenar defends Blake Lively amid ‘It Ends With Us’ cast controversy

By Evan Rosen</p><p>New York Daily News</p><p>

Brandon Sklenar has seemingly come to the defense of his co-star Blake Lively, sharing a lengthy Instagram statement on Tuesday in which he called the recent drama surrounding “It Ends With Us” “counterproductive” to the film’s overall message.

Based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestselling novel of the same name, “It Ends With Us” has been mired in reports of creative differences between star/executive producer Blake Lively and co-star/director Justin Baldoni.

Recent press appearances for the film have also had the internet buzzing about Lively’s public persona, particularly her “tone deaf” approach to discussing a film that centers on a woman’s experience with domestic violence and abuse.

“Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in fact, the opposite of the point,” Sklenar wrote in his Instagram post. “What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film.”

“Trust me when I tell you, there isn’t a single person involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had,” he continued. “[This film] is meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women ‘the bad guy.’”

Sklenar urged his followers to refrain from spreading hate online and to “be a part of something better together.”

Amid the film’s promotional tour, rumors of a rift between Lively and Baldoni have only grown as the latter has often done press alone, while Lively has regularly posed for photos and given interviews with her co-stars.

There have also been rumblings that the drama on set culminated in different cuts of the film, including one commissioned by Lively, leading many to believe she leveraged her celebrity status to go above Baldoni.

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter said Lively showed her “preferred rough cut” to more than 2,000 people in June during an event from which Baldoni was absent.

Along with all the gossip from behind the scenes, Lively has also been accused of shrugging off the seriousness of the film’s themes, using the press tour to promote her haircare and alcohol companies, and of being a “mean girl” when speaking to interviewers.