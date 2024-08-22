A Grip on Sports: We thought we better take a quick look at the local college football scene while we had a chance

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Did we read that right? Is there a chance Spokane’s high temperature Saturday will not reach 70? That makes two things clear. We will need to figure out where we stashed our sweatshirts. But more importantly, football season is almost upon us.

•••••••

• Before we get rolling today, we wanted to assure you we aren’t abandoning our spot on the Scott Servais Watch Team. We’re just taking a break. Why? We expect the dam to break today – the Mariners are not playing tonight – and a change made in the Mariners’ leadership hierarchy. More than likely we will be right back writing about Servais, the M’s and the disappointment which is this season. With that inevitably looming, we decided to get a football fix in.

Or, as Edgar Martinez once famously said, how about them Cougs?

Ya, how about them? As they embark on the most impactful season in our memory, just where do they stand? We’re not sure. Are you?

Last year’s break-even season, the last with the Pac-12 in all its glory, featured more than a few senior – or now gone – stars. When we look back at it, the faces of Brennan Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Jaden Hicks, Ron Stone Jr., Cam Ward, Cam Lampkin, and even Josh Kelly come to mind.

None of them will be in Pullman this season. Wait, that’s not exactly true, as Kelly transferred to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders visit Sept. 7.

Otherwise, Jake Dickert faces a rebuilding season in a year with the entire athletic department embroiled in one.

Anyone telling you they know exactly how the 2024 season will play out is lying. Or learned how to access Bill and Ted’s phone booth. Either way, picking winners each week with a rebuilt roster and a rebuilt slate of opponents is the type of exercise that will only enrich Draft Kings or Bet MGM. At least through the first month or so. We caution against it.

There is more certainty among the other three local football-playing universities.

Though, to be honest, just across the state line in Moscow, the Idaho Vandals are in the midst of a rebuild as well. Any time the starting quarterback doesn’t return there is going to be change at some level.

Gevani McCoy was really good for the Vandals last season. He’s in Corvallis now, though it doesn’t look as if he’s going to be Oregon State’s starter. No matter. He left a question. Will Jack Layne be up to the task of keeping Jason Eck’s offense humming?

Layne won’t have a soft start, that’s for sure. The Vandals open with two road games of some import, against third-ranked Oregon followed by a trip to the high country of Wyoming. Those two budget-feeding contests precede a visit by the last FCS school to hand UI a loss, Albany. The Great Danes came to Moscow and knocked the Vandals out of the playoffs last December.

There is more certainty, and an easier start to the schedule, up U.S. 195 in Cheney. Whether the former is a good thing after last season’s 4-7 record, we’ll have to wait and see. The latter seems built for a fast start, with home games against Monmouth and Drake and a road trip to Southeastern Louisiana.

All are FCS schools – the Eagles’ only FBS road trip comes in week four, to Nevada. The first and third opponents had losing records last season – both as bad or worse than Eastern’s. Drake? Sure, the Bulldogs was undefeated in the Pioneer League but that conference isn’t among the top of the FCS – as witnessed by Drake’s 0-4 out-of-conference record last season.

The Eagles do have experience at the most important position in quarterback Kekoa Visperas and a wide receiver that demands attention in Efton Chism III. After that? A lot of question marks.

What about Whitworth? What is there to say about the area’s Division III power? The Pirates are always good. At times even great. It may be hard to duplicate last season’s 10-1 record – the Pirates’ only loss came at Wartburg in the NCAA playoff’s second round – but Rod Sandberg’s squad will once again be among the Northwest League’s best.

Now, sorry, we have to get back to our telescope. And see what’s happening in Seattle.

•••

WSU: One thing about 2024’s season. It is going to be different than, we don’t know, the 75 or so that have come before. Jon Wilner covers the bases concerning the changes today in the S-R, as well as passing along his picks for the West Coast’s biggest trap games. He has the Cougars home game with San Jose State on Sept. 21 ranked second. … Former Washington State defensive stalwart Frankie Luvu has been just that at all of his NFL stops. He’s in Washington these days, trying to bring his energy to a rebuilding Commanders squad. … We believe David Gusta is going places. Said so last season. He’s the subject of today’s story from the Times’ Scott Hanson. … Elsewhere in the (new and old) Pac-12, Wilner is in the teaching mode in the Mercury News as well. He has this on the revamped playoff structure, which is more of a true playoff than an invitational. … We can also pass along a look at the Cougars from the home of the other Pac-12 school, Corvallis. The Beavers welcome back a Northwest native this season. … We’ve made it. Aaron Fentress’ numbers stories on the Oregonian website are in the top 10. Yep, today we pass along No. 10 for Oregon State and Oregon. … Jedd Fisch’s philosophy about freshmen is unknown, so trying to determine which of that class will play a lot for Washington might be a futile exercise. … There is more clarity about everything for Oregon this season, though injuries have made the Ducks’ practices a bit of a crapshoot. … Don’t sleep on North Dakota State, Colorado’s season-opening opponent. Though it seems the Buffs fans are. … So far, Utah’s attempts to stay healthy have worked. … Yes, Pete Carroll is back at USC. Teaching a class. We challenge any student to sleep through it. … UCLA is in regular season mode as the Bruins prepare for Hawaii. … The schedule isn’t easy for Arizona State. … Today we pass along a couple looks behind the scenes at Arizona. … In the Mountain West, San Diego State’s starting running back is out for two months. … A new top cornerback has emerged at Wyoming. … His teammates love new Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen to death. … Hawaii has picked its captains. … Another lawsuit looms for Utah State even as the season is about to begin. … New Mexico named an interim athletic director. … A freshman from Las Vegas will be the Rebels’ kicker. … Air Force has a lot of good corners but one stands out. … Which of these 10 Colorado State players will stand out? … In basketball news, Arizona State will play an exhibition game at Duke. Bobby Hurley, Cameron Indoor. How fun.

Gonzaga: It seems to be schedule day with the Zags. We start with the women, who announced their complete nonconference slate Wednesday. As Greg Lee tells us, Lisa Fortier’s rebuilt squad has a handful of two road games to navigate. … The Battle for Atlantis folks revealed the bracket yesterday. First up in the Bahamas for GU? That would be familiar foe West Virginia, though most Bulldog fans probably noticed a possible matchup with Arizona looms in the final. However, playing West Virginia is pretty important as well. Why? The last two years GU met the Mountaineers, the Zags made the NCAA title game. Theo Lawson has more.

EWU: We threw out a few words above about the Eagles and the upcoming start to the season. Dan Thompson has a whole bunch more and his have some importance. After all, he was covering Eastern’s last scrimmage of preseason camp. Now it’s time get ready for Monmouth. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana State has an assistant with a lot of experience. … Portland State will start its season in Pullman. … A Cal Poly defensive end is up for an award. … Sacramento State is relying on two quarterbacks to run its offense.

Indians: The Spokane offense did its best Seattle Mariner impression last night, with the Indians no-hit for seven innings in a 4-1 loss at Hillsboro. Dave Nichols has more in this story. … Elsewhere in the Northwest League on Tuesday, yes, with Everett holding off Vancouver 7-6, Spokane stayed atop the second-half standings alone. … Eugene shut out host Tri-City 7-0.

Mariners: After 128 games of this lately disappointing season, the M’s are back where they started. At .500. An 8-4 give-away loss to the Dodgers, capping a 1-8 road trip, put them there. And glued Servais’ rear end to the hot seat. … This morning Matt Calkins echoed our thoughts on firing Servais when the offensive woes and overall failures are more the result of mismanagement on high.

Seahawks: Rayshawn Jenkins has been filling a starting spot at safety. Until part-way through yesterday’s practice, when he left with an injury of undetermined severity. … Seattle has featured some of the best cornerbacks in the NFL’s modern history. But this overall group might just be the Hawks’ best ever. … Geno Smith wants a new deal. It is probably not going to happen.

•••

• Why is it buying a new car seems to be such a chore? It’s almost as hard as buying a new home. Come to think of it, about as expensive too. OK, that last sentence reveals our age, as we remember our dad saying the same thing in 1978. Anyhow, it would be so nice to car shop just like you grocery shop. Except, hopefully, the shelves would be better stocked than our local Safeway. Until later …