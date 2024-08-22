Spokane Indians bats remain quiet, lose second straight to Hillsboro 8-2

HILLSBORO, Ore. – The Spokane Indians have led the Northwest League in run differential the entire second half of the season. But the past two games the Hillsboro pitching staff have silenced the Indians offense.

The Indians were limited to two hits by four Hops pitchers in an 8-2 loss at Ron Tonkin Field on Thursday.

With the second consecutive loss, the first-half champion Indians (31-20) fell into a tie with Vancouver in the second half standings.

The Hops (25-26) lead the season series 13-8. Hillsboro starter Jacob Steinmetz gave up a run on two hits and two walks over six innings.

Hillsboro jumped on Indians starter Michael Prosecky for a run in the first and three more in the second – Prosecky walked in a run, then Jack Hurley delivered a run-scoring single to make it 4-0.

Prosecky (2-2) didn’t get an out in the third. He allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts in two-plus innings.

It stayed that way until the sixth when GJ Hill put the Indians on the board with a solo home run, his 10th of the season.

Bryant Betancourt and Cole Messina drew walks to start off the visitors half of the seventh and after a strikeout and pitching change to Zane Russell, Hill walked to load the bases.

Russell lost Cole Carrigg on a full count to force in a run, but Dyan Jorge struck out and Charlie Condon flied to right to end the inning.

Hillsboro scored two runs in the bottom half. With two on and two down, Manuel Pena’s hard-hit grounder hit off reliever Bryson Hammer and into the hole on the right side. One run scored, then Jorge’s throw to third went out of play allowing a second run to come in.

Gino Groover added a two-run double in the eighth off reliever Felix Ramires.