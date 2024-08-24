Cole Carrigg, GJ Hill propel Spokane Indians past Hillsboro 7-2

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Cole Carrigg and GJ Hill did more than set the table on Friday.

Carrigg went 4 for 5 with a three-run homer, three runs scored and four RBIs out of his customary leadoff spot and the Spokane Indians snapped a modest two-game skid, beating the Hillsboro Hops 7-2 in a High-A Northwest League game at Tonkin Field.

The first-half champion Indians (32-20) maintained a one-game lead over Vancouver in the second-half race. Hillsboro (25-27) fell six games behind the Canadians with 14 games remaining in the chase for the second-half playoff spot.

Carrigg hit an RBI triple in the third and homered in the ninth. He entered play on Friday hitting .213/.296/.344 with just three extra-base hits in August. For the season, Carrigg is hitting .280 with 12 homers, 53 RBIs and 42 stolen bases in 51 attempts – in the top six in the league for each category.

Hill, batting second, tripled in the sixth to drive in Carrigg for a 2-1 lead, and he finished 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI.

Making his second start on a rehab assignment for the Colorado Rockies, Spokane’s Antonio Senzatela pitched three scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and no walks with four strikeouts, throwing 28 of his 42 pitches for strikes.

The series continues Saturday at 7:05 p.m.