Ben Spencer gets his freedom, 37 years after he was wrongfully convicted in 1987 slaying

DALLAS – Ben Spencer leaned forward over the defense table, his chin tipped and eyes focused on the piece of paper before him.

The standing-room only courtroom – packed with Spencer’s family, supporters, lawyers, a documentary film crew and fellow exonerees – watched with building anticipation.

The judge, who’d stepped off her bench to stand across from Spencer, wielded a pen. She then signed the motion to dismiss, granting Spencer his long-awaited freedom.

“You’re all able to clap,” state District Judge Lela Mays said. Applause, laughter, cheers, woos and fist-pumps erupted.

Spencer, 59, was exonerated and declared innocent Thursday morning nearly four decades after he was accused, tried and convicted for the 1987 robbery and fatal beating of a businessman.

Spencer spent 34 years in prison in connection with the killing of Jeffrey Young, a crime he did not commit.

Spencer had always maintained his innocence.

“I’m just excited that this day has finally come,” a soft-spoken, solemn Spencer told reporters, after walking out of the the 283rd district court as a free man, hand-in-hand with his wife. “One day for a wrongful conviction or arrest is too long; 37 years of wrongful conviction is a lifetime.”

Prosecutors asked an aggravated robbery charge against Spencer be dismissed because of a lack of credible evidence, said Cynthia Garza, chief of the Dallas County district attorney office’s conviction integrity unit, paving the way for his exoneration.

Garza appeared to choke up as she asked the judge to toss the case and embraced Spencer.

Court officials repeatedly apologized Thursday for the “profound injustice” Spencer endured: “The only thing we can never pay back is time, and so there’s no words that are going to be sufficient for this occasion,” Mays said. “No words can undo the years lost, the memories missed, the hardships.”

Former district attorneys’ regimes dismissed Spencer’s legal team’s evidence supporting his innocence before Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot and his prosecutors renewed the investigation, lawyers said.

Creuzot called his office’s efforts a “relentless pursuit of the truth.”

“We’re humbled and honored to play a part in correcting this wrong,” he said, “and it brings us relief to know that at last we have set things right.”

Spencer was released from prison on bond in 2021 after a judge ruled his trial was unfair because of revelations witnesses lied and prosecutors withheld evidence. In May, Texas’ highest criminal appeals court agreed and overturned his conviction. The DA’s office could have retried Spencer, dismissed the case or agreed to his claim of actual innocence.

“The truth about Ben Spencer is finally being recognized and acknowledged. He is actually innocent,” Spencer’s longtime attorney, Cheryl Wattley, said. “For far too many years, the truth has been hidden, lies and false testimony were allowed to remain buried.

“I must assume those lies impacted Mr. Young’s family. For years, they must have found solace in the continued assertion and life given to those lies: the mistaken belief that their father, brother, uncle’s death had been avenged by Mr. Spencer’s conviction and incarceration. Two families have been horribly damaged.”

In remarks, Spencer, a devout religious man whose character was described as “sterling,” asked for prayers for Young’s family. Members of Young’s family previously declined to comment but have said they believe Spencer is guilty. At least one family member was in the sixth-floor courtroom Thursday.

Creuzot said the trail to find Young’s killer has gone cold. Fingerprints collected from the crime scene that could identify new suspects may have been lost, he said.

Young, a manufacturing executive, was reportedly working late March 22, 1987, at his company before he was carjacked and beaten, police have said. He was found about 10:45 p.m. unconscious on Puget Street in West Dallas and later died at a hospital, according to court documents. His abandoned BMW was found in a nearby alley.

Spencer, then 22, and another man, Nathan Robert Mitchell, were implicated in the deadly robbery after three people reported seeing Spencer and Mitchell getting out of Young’s car.

Spencer was initially tried and sentenced to 35 years on a murder charge, but that conviction was tossed because a witness, Gladys Oliver, didn’t disclose she had received $580 in reward money from Crime Stoppers in connection with Spencer’s case.

A jury later found Spencer guilty of aggravated robbery in 1988 and sentenced him to life in prison. Mitchell was also convicted and sentenced to 35 years for Young’s slaying. He was released on parole in 2003 and died months later. Jim McCloskey, who worked for decades to free Spencer, said Mitchell was also innocent and advocated he be posthumously exonerated. Creuzot said his office was not currently working on clearing Mitchell.

At Spencer’s second trial, Oliver admitted only to receiving the $580 from Crime Stoppers. But in 2010, she told prosecutors she’d received between $5,000 and $10,000 from Electronic Data Systems Corp., where Young’s father worked. The company, founded by Ross Perot, offered a $25,000 reward at the time in exchange for information that led to an arrest and indictment in Young’s slaying, according to court records.

Oliver pointed police to the two other supposed eyewitnesses who incriminated Spencer. Years later, Jimmie Cotton told prosecutors Oliver instructed him to say he saw Spencer and another man get out of Young’s car, according to the DA’s office. A “jailhouse informant” also said Spencer confessed to the crime while in jail but has since recanted.

No physical evidence has connected Spencer to Young’s death: No fingerprints on the BMV belonged to Spencer or Mitchell, and a description given to police of the man seen running from Young’s car did not match Spencer, according to court records. The district attorney’s office has conceded in court filings that the false witness testimony likely affected the jury’s judgment.

Spencer’s exoneration is the 46th in Dallas County since 2001, according to the district attorney’s office. He is now entitled to compensation from the state, his attorney Gary Udashen said. Spencer could receive at least $2.7 million – $80,000 per year he was wrongly incarcerated – plus an annuity, according to Texas law..

Spencer isn’t resentful or bitter. He hopes people get to know him, his character and his steadfast faith. When asked “what’s next?” Spencer said:

“That’s easy. I’m just going to live as I have lived.”