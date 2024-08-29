How to watch every Washington State football game this season

By Greg Woods The Spokesman-Review

It might feel a little tricky to keep track of all the changes happening around Washington State’s athletic department: Are the Cougars still in the Pac-12? Will they keep playing the Apple Cup against Washington? Who’s even on the schedule this year?

Maybe lost in the shuffle is this question: How do I watch WSU games this fall? That’s why we’ve created this guide for watching Cougar games this season, from the channel to the game time (all times pacific).

The CW will broadcast six games (Portland State, San Jose State, Hawaii, Utah State, Oregon State and Wyoming), so here is some information on how to find that channel:

• Streaming is available on Roku, VIZIO Smart TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG TV, Android TV, iOS and Android.

• In Spokane, KSKN (Channel 22) is the CW affiliate.

• Cable and satellite in Spokane area: Available in HD on Comcast Xfinity channel 111 in the Spokane area, Charter Spectrum Channel 1212 in the Coeur d’Alene area and the Palouse, and channel 22 (in both standard and high definition) on Dish Network and DirecTV.

FOX will carry four games (Texas Tech, Boise State, Fresno State and New Mexico) so here is information about that channel:

• Cable Channel 28 in Spokane/Pullman/Coeur d’Alene area, Comcast Channel 310 in Spokane area, Channel 150 on Dish Network, DirecTV Channel 28.

Peacock will stream one game Sept. 14 against Washington.

• Available on Peacock streaming service ($8/month, $14 for no ads), which is compatible with iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Vizio Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Playstation and Xbox.

CBS Sports Network will carry one game, Oct. 26 at San Diego State.

• Cable channel 2 in Spokane area, Dish Network channel 158, DirecTV channel 221, Xfinity channel 255.