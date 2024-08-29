Spokane Velocity bow out of Jagermeister Cup with 3-2 loss to Richmond Kickers

From staff reports

RICHMOND, Va. – The Spokane Velocity’s first taste in the Jagermeister Cup finished with a sour note.

Justin Sukow scored in the 88th minute Thursday to send the Richmond Kickers to a 3-2 win over the Velocity at City Stadium.

The Velocity (1-5-2 in the competition) lost five straight Jagermeister Cup games and finished last in Group 3 with five points.

Richmond (2-3-3) took second in Group 2 and was also eliminated from the knockout round.

Chandler O’Dwyer scored twice in the first half (sixth and 34th minutes) to give the Kickers a 2-0 lead.

Spokane tied the score at 2-all with goals from Azriel Gonzalez (43rd minute) and Camron Miller (67th).