Preview and predictions: Whitworth finds strength in numbers, returns experienced group to defend NWC title

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The Whitworth football team had a spectacular season a year ago.

Whitworth went undefeated in the regular season, topping perennial Northwest Conference power Linfield 28-24 in a come-from-behind finale in McMinnville, Oregon.

Now the Pirates, who finished 10-1 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs, are braced for an encore. They want to win back-to-back conference championships for the first time since 2007.

Countdown to kickoff• Blair ready to take over offense: The biggest loss on offense is at quarterback where graduate transfer Austin Ewing lit up the NWC at quarterback. The conference offensive player of the year, Ewing completed 233 of 323 (72%) for 2,967 yards. He had 26 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

Fifth-year quarterback Ryan Blair, a Mead High graduate, will take over. He is far from new to the position. At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Blair started five of the first six games of the 2022 season before suffering a season-ending injury. He finished with 1,191 yards, completing 115 of 155 attempts (74%) with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Ewing earned the starting job over Blair last fall. But Blair played in nine games, completing 27 of 45 for 356 yards and four touchdowns.

The Pirates are confident Blair is ready pick up where he left off two years ago.

• Experience everywhere: Whitworth returns 17 starters – eight on offense and nine on defense. Ten of the returning starters earned conference honors.

The Pirates feature eight fifth-year seniors among 32 on the roster. It may be the most experienced team head coach Rod Sandberg has had in 11 seasons.

“They are laser-focused on what we can be and not being complacent,” Sandberg said. “Fifth-year seniors bring experience and leadership, two powerful things.”

On offense, the experience is most evident in the offensive line where all starters, all seniors, return. They are: Tackles Keifer Furness (6-3, 275) and Dillon Helle (6-2, 304); guards Jake McCabe (5-11, 247) and Jake Trost (6-0, 248); and center Patton Miller (5-10, 281).

The Pirates have plenty of depth in the line, too, as nine other players got experience last year.

They provided solid protection for Ewing. The running backs combined for 1,666 yards for a team that averaged 40.8 points per game.

Senior running back Luis Salgado played starter-like minutes behind Solo Hines a year ago, but Salgado returns with much experience. He rushed for 717 yards and nine touchdowns and had 37 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns last year.

The defense returns all four linemen, three linebackers and the quarterback of the defense, senior free safety Daniel McKeirnan (6-1, 196), a Gonzaga Prep graduate and first-team All-NWC selection last year. He led the team with five interceptions and was second on the team in tackles (52).

The line may be the most experienced and deepest in school history. Two others saw playing time along the line, and the Pirates consistently rotated eight players.

Leading the way across the front are senior ends JT Munoz (6-4, 228) and Dylan Owen (6-1, 224). Both were first-team All-NWC picks.

Senior inside linebacker Zach Brooks (5-11, 220), another returning All-NWC first-teamer, led the Pirates in tackles (81) and had a team-leading three fumble recoveries.

The biggest area on defense that lacks starting experience is in the secondary, but the Bucs have several players who are vying for playing time.

• Coaching adjustments: Sandberg’s primary duties at Whitworth have revolved around defense. But he recently was planning on taking on the additional role of offensive coordinator out of necessity. Ian Kolste, the Pirates’ offensive coordinator the past three seasons, took a job this summer as an offensive analyst with the Baltimore Ravens.

Sandberg hired Bryce Missey as quarterbacks coach in late July. Sandberg decided in early August to turn over the OC duties to him.

Sandberg said Missey will call 85-90% of the plays. Sandberg will assist with play calling situationally.

Missey was the running backs coach last fall at Bethel (Minnesota) University. Prior to last season, he was quarterbacks coach and transfer recruiting coordinator at Pacific Lutheran, where he played for two years.

The NWC Coach of the Year last fall, Sandberg was defensive coordinator for 11 years at Wheaton (Illinois) College before arriving at Whitworth.

Men of the hour• Daniel McKeirnan, S: McKeirnan is poised to have another solid season. Few defenders got behind him last year, and he’ll lock down receivers again this fall.

• Zach Brooks, LB: Brooks led the Pirates in tackles last year and could do so again. The defense is designed to direct action toward Brooks.

Brooks’ experience and leadership will rub off on his teammates. He makes everybody around him better.

• Evan Liggett, WR: Fifth-year senior Liggett (6-3, 189) was Whitworth’s second-leading receiver last year with 53 catches for 848 yards and seven touchdowns. A second-team All-NWC pick last fall, Liggett should lead a talented receiving corps. He’s a tall target who can catch any ball in his vicinity.

Defining momentThe NWC watched a first occur last year - two unbeaten teams face off on the final weekend of regular-season play to decide the conference championship.

It should happen again. This year, though, Whitworth will be the hunted not the hunter. Linfield, which is used to winning championships and going to the playoffs, wants to reclaim the title.

Sandberg said the Pirates must embrace a new theme this year. And to do so they can’t be complacent. The Pirates want more than a NWC title. They tasted the playoffs last year and want to make a deeper run.

“We’re on a mission,” Sandberg said. “We’re going to get it done. We understand the challenge.”

Whitworth’s Rod Sandberg earned Northwest Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2023, leading the Pirates to his second conference title. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Game-by-game predictions

Sept. 7 at Gustavus Adolphus (11 a.m.)

This is an intriguing season opener. It’s a road game two time zones away. This will be Whitworth’s most challenging game until the regular-season finale against traditional conference-power Linfield. The Pirates have few concerns entering this game considering all the experience they return. They’ll lean heavily on a salty defense and a savvy offensive line to start the season on a solid note.

Prediction: Whitworth 27-23

Sept. 14 vs. Eastern Oregon (1 p.m.)

The home opener should be nothing short of entertaining. The Pirates will give their fans plenty to cheer about. Whitworth should have its way against the NAIA team.

Prediction: Whitworth 42-14

Sept. 21 vs. Chapman (1 p.m.)

The Pirates defeated Chapman twice last season - once on the road (24-17) in the second game of the year and in a home game in the first round of the playoffs (42-28). Whitworth leads the all-time series 9-4 against the NCAA Division III team from California. This should serve as a good tuneup for a Northwest Conference opener the following week.

Prediction: Whitworth 31-14

Oct. 5 at Pacific Lutheran (1 p.m.)

The Lutes finished tied for third at 4-3 in the NWC last season when Whitworth handled PLU 42-13. It’s a road game and that in itself contains some concerns. But Whitworth should win going away.

Prediction: Whitworth 38-13

Oct. 12 vs. Willamette (1 p.m.)

Williamette went winless in the NWC last year. Whitworth had its way in a 59-7 road victory last year. The Pirates will continue their dominance.

Prediction: Whitworth 49-13

Oct. 19 at Puget Sound (1 p.m.)

Whitworth pummeled Puget Sound 63-21 a year ago. The Loggers finished tied for sixth in the conference. They might be headed that way again.

Prediction: Whitworth 52-16

Oct. 26 at Pacific (1 p.m.)

Another solid victory by the Pirates last year. Pacific finished tied for sixth and doesn’t have enough weapons to challenge the Pirates.

Prediction: Whitworth 48, Pacific 20

Nov. 2 vs. Lewis & Clark (1 p.m.)

Another lopsided win for Whitworth and that won’t change against the Pioneers, especially at home.

Prediction: Whitworth 54-20

Nov. 9 at George Fox (1 p.m.)

This will be sneaky difficult. The Bruins were picked second last year, but finished fourth. George Fox will present a stiff road test, but the Pirates will pass with flying colors.

Prediction: Whitworth 31, George Fox 16

Nov. 16 vs. Linfield (Noon)

This game will decide the conference championship. Last year, Whitworth put together a 28-24 win in McMinnville, Oregon. Linfield, which regularly wins NWC championships, is highly motivated to knock off the defending champs, especially in the Pine Bowl. The Pirates will get all they can handle before prevailing late.

Prediction: Whitworth 28-24