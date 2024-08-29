Which WSU freshmen will play right away and avoid using their redshirts?

PULLMAN – Perhaps above all else, Jake Dickert prides himself on his flexibility, on his ability to adapt on the fly.

Washington State’s head coach took the job on the fly, after all, so maybe it’s only fitting.

As he takes in a changing college football scene, he has internalized many lessons.

“I think we’re in a climate in today’s football – play ’em,” Dickert said. “If you can play as a freshman, that means you’re probably gonna be a three-year starter. I think that leads to a really good career.”

At WSU, which begins its season with a home matchup against FCS Portland State at noon Saturday, Dickert is making sure to apply that lesson locally. Instead of being conservative, redshirting freshmen until he feels sure they’re ready to compete, he’s ready to play some he thinks could contribute right away.

The top candidates include cornerbacks Jaylon Edmond and Kenny Worthy – which bears extra importance now that WSU will be operating without presumptive starter Jamorri Colson for some time as he recovers from an injury. Joining redshirt freshman Ethan O’Connor as potential fill-ins for Colson, they are two Cougars who might not need to redshirt this season.

Players who play in four or fewer games are eligible for a redshirt. It’s the approach WSU took last season with running back Leo Pulalasi, for example, giving him another year of eligibility. Even if Edmond and Worthy do play four games, they can retain their redshirts.

“That’s special teams,” Dickert said, “and that’s regular-down situations.”

Dickert didn’t mention true freshman running back Wayshawn Parker because there’s a tacit understanding around the program regarding Parker’s future. He’s going to play this season. He might start.

Parker and Pulalasi are “different,” Dickert said during fall camp, seemingly indicating those two are leading the pack for the Cougars’ starting role.

Dickert also didn’t mention the name of freshman receiver Chris Barnes, who appears on the depth chart WSU released at the beginning of the week. He stood out in a major way during fall camp, and barring unforeseen circumstances, he won’t be redshirting either.

One guy the staff is still deciding on is freshman linebacker Frank Cusano, who impressed with a sterling spring ball and a solid fall camp, only for an injury to sideline him for a portion of the past few weeks’ practices.

Early on, he looked poised to make an immediate impact, if only for a handful of snaps per game.

With Cusano off to a slow start in fall practices because of his injury, though, coaches are still mulling it over.

“He’s kind of been back to the usual Frank, terrorizing the offense,” Dickert said.

That likely leaves the rest of the Cougars’ freshmen slated for redshirt seasons, even the few who might see playing time, including offensive lineman AJ Hasson, who missed a few practices during fall camp with an injury.