38-year-old man identified in fatal Elk crash

The man who crashed into a tree earlier this week near Elk has been identified as 38-year-old Sean Boyer, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Boyer was driving a Subaru Monday afternoon on Nelson Road, west of Jackson Road, when he lost control on a curve, went off the road and struck a tree, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders tried to save Boyer, but he died at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office said Boyer died from blunt force injuries of the head, torso and extremities. His manner of death is pending.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Speed and failure to wear a seat belt are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, investigators said.