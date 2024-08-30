Cole Carrigg helps Indians rally past Dust Devils in 10th inning

From staff reports

Cole Carrigg made an impact at the plate, in the field and on the basepaths to help the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 3-2 at Avista Stadium on Friday night.

The Indians center fielder’s biggest contribution came in the top of the 10th, throwing out a tagging runner at the plate to end the inning and keep the Dust Devils scoreless in extras.

Carrigg was the first batter up in the bottom of the 10th and singled into right field to advance the automatic runner to third base.

He moved up to second on indifference and Kyle Karros was intentionally walked, loading the bases.

Jose Cordova hit the walk-off single to left field to clinch the win.

The Indians (36-22 second half) took the lead in the first inning, after Carrigg scored on a wild pitch.

That lead didn’t last, as the Dust Devils (24-33) went ahead in the second.

Jadiel Sanchez hit a leadoff triple off Indians starter Yujanyer Herrera, setting up Juan Flores’ RBI double on the next at-bat.

Herrera got a groundout and a strikeout before Alberto Rios hit another RBI double to put Tri-City ahead.

Herrera threw 52/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out four and walking three.

Spokane’s Sam Weatherly (2-0) got the win with a scoreless 10th.