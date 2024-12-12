Brett Sports, owners of Spokane Indians, Chiefs sell ownership interests in Tri-CIty, Rancho Cucamonga MiLB franchises

Diamond Baseball Holdings is the largest owner of franchises in Minor League Baseball. On Thursday, the investment company announced the purchase of three more teams – all with a local interest.

Brett Sports, which owns the Spokane Indians and Spokane Chiefs, sold the Tri-City Dust Devils and the Rancho Cucamonga (California) Quakes to DBH, reducing its portfolio in the sports entertainment industry.

“With the sale of Rancho and Tri-City, we will be able to further focus our efforts and energy on the Chiefs and Indians,” Bobby Brett, managing partner of Brett Sports, said. “Our Spokane ownership and leadership team will remain fully intact and continue to be committed to this community for the long term. We feel the future is very bright with the Chiefs and Indians in Spokane.”

The Indians, Spokane County, the city of Spokane Valley and the state have funded a private-public $22 million renovation of Avista Stadium in compliance with MLB’s Player Development Contract that each of the affiliated minor league baseball organizations had to sign after the recent restructuring of the minors. MLB required improvements to player safety and working conditions throughout baseball.

Last offseason saw major upgrades and expansion to the clubhouses and the addition of LED field lighting, player commissaries and the player development building on the concourse outside of the left-field corner. This fall, the playing surface, irrigation and drainage system were replaced, the dugouts expanded and padding added to the outfield walls.

The team is hopeful by opening day to have a new digital videoboard installed above the left-field wall to enhance the fan experience at the nearly 70-year-old ballpark.

DBH also announced the purchase of the Modesto Nuts from the Seattle Mariners. The Nuts will play one final season in Modesto, then relocate to San Bernadino (California) County and rebrand as the Inland Empire 66ers.

The Mariners will affiliate with the 66ers for the 2026 season.

DBH, owned by global private equity firm Silver Lake Technology Management, owns 41 minor league teams across the country – more than one-third of the 120 total affiliated minor league teams. According to the restrictions in place by MLB, DBH can own as many as 14 teams at any level of the minor leagues. That puts their upper limit at 56 teams – 14 each at Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A.