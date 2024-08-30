Spokane is second stop for comedian, actor Dane Cook on his latest tour

From staff reports

Fresh humor is coming to the Fox Theater next week with Dane Cook and his “Fresh New Flavor Tour.”

The longtime comedian and actor launched the 36-city tour Friday in Las Vegas.

The Lilac City is his second stop and first of several shows in the Pacific Northwest.

At 52 years old, Cook has a long history in the entertainment industry, appearing in several films, such as 2000s “Good Luck Chuck,” “Dan in Real Life,” “My Best Friend’s Girl” and “Mr. Brooks.”

In an Aug. 20 interview , Cook revealed it’s been more than a decade since he last appeared in a movie but that he’s “gearing up to do one now.”

“I’m carnivore dieting to get myself down to fighting weight,” he told Boston Magazine.

According to IMDB, Cook is collaborating with director Greg Coolidge on a comedy film, “Guys Night,” in preproduction.

In 2022, Cook released a top-charting comedy special, “Above it All,” with director Marty Callner.

The Thursday, Sept. 5, show is recommended for ages 16 and older, with Cook appearing at 7 p.m. Tickets start as low as $35 for balcony seats and go as high as $244.90 for the more expensive of the two VIP packages.