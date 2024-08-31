Mariners suffer another agonizing loss to Angels, fall further back in AL West

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

ANAHEIM, Calif. – When the obituary to the Mariners’ 2024 regular season is written, and if it comes before they’ve played 162 games, their inability to beat the Angels will be looked at as one of the major reasons for their failure.

On a night when they had to win to keep pace with the Houston Astros in the race for the American League West title, the Mariners took the lead early, made an impossible play late to keep their hopes alive and then watched in disgust as Mickey Moniak clubbed his first career walk-off home run – a solo blast off closer Andres Munoz – to send the Mariners to a 5-4 defeat.

The Angels have won seven of their last eight against the M’s.

Seattle got an uneven outing from starter Bryan Woo, who gave up four runs and failed to capitalize on an early 4-1 lead.

Justin Turner provided the early offense off Angels starter Tyler Anderson. Turner hit a solo homer off his one-time Dodgers teammate to lead off the second inning for a 1-0 lead.

After Jo Adell homered off Woo to tie the game in the bottom of the third, Turner answered with another solo homer to left field off Anderson to lead off the fourth.

But the Mariners weren’t finished. They loaded the bases with a pair of two-out walks for Julio Rodriguez. Having singled in his first plate appearances off Anderson, Rodriguez made it 3 for 3 with a hard single to left field that scored a pair of runs for a 4-1 lead.