Michael Prosecky tosses five strong innings, Spokane Indians get late offense in 6-2 win over Tri-City

Left-handed starter Michael Prosecky is still feeling his way in High-A – the third level he has pitched in this season. He came into Saturday’s game striking out 12.2 per nine innings with the Spokane Indians, an exemplary number for a starting pitcher.

That hasn’t really translated into wins though, as he was 2-2 over six games with a 6.75 ERA and a 1.828 WHIP.

He put it all together on Saturday and dazzled for five innings, and the offense came to life late.

Cole Carrigg hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, GJ Hill added a three-run shot and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-2 in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium on Saturday.

Prosecky allowed just one run on three hits and two walks with a season-high 11 strikeouts.

“It felt really good. It’s been a process,” he said. “But I felt good, got in a groove and just have to try to build on it.

“I just gotta keep focusing on each pitch and trust in the process over result. Just gotta stick to the plan. It’s been a bit of a rocky year but it was interesting from the start. But it’s how you finish.”

Prosecky was long out of the game when Carrigg and Hill both homered in the eighth inning to lift the Indians to victory.

“This offense is so potent – it’s just a matter of time with these guys swinging the bats,” he said. “It’s more about doing my thing in the game where I can control it. I just gotta do my job and they’re gonna do theirs.

Prosecky pitched in 21 games for Low-A Fresno last season but was placed on the minor league injured list in April due to elbow inflammation. He didn’t make his 2024 debut until June 15.

“It’s been a long rehab road back,” he said. “I’ve set myself up for some rough outings by putting myself in rough positions but I’m just trying to finish strong.”

Tri-City leadoff hitter Caleb Ketchup jumped on Prosecky right off the bat– he lined a double off the base of the wall, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a double to the left field corner by Jadiel Sanchez.

That’s all the Dust Deevils would get off the 23-year-old lefty.

Shane Matheny led off the fourth with a triple off the wall in center field, but Prosecky came back to strikeout the next three to lead Matheny stranded.

The first-place Indians (37-22) tied it up in the fifth. With one down, Jake Snider lined one into the left center gap that deflected off Ketchup’s glove and went to the wall, with Snider ending up at third with a triple. The next batter, Cole Messina, hit a broken bat liner that went past shortstop Adrian Placencia and into left field for an RBI single.

The tie was short-lived. On the third pitch of the next inning, Placencia – who entered the game hitting .185 in 44 High-A games this season – crushed an 0-2 offering from reliever Sergio Sanchez into the parking lot over the caboose in right center field for his first home run of the season and put Tri-City (24-35) up 2-1.

Jean Perez led off the eighth with an infield single and went to second on a throwing error by Placencia. Carrigg followed, and he ripped a 1-2 pitch over the short porch in right for his 14th homer of the season – and a 3-2 lead.