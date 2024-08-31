Tekoa native Susannah Scaroni wins third Paralympic medal with silver in 5,000-meters

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

Susannah Scaroni has finally completed her rainbow of Paralympic medals.

The Tekoa native won silver Saturday in the T54 5,000-meters at the Stade de France in Paris, finishing in a time of 10 minutes, 45.18 seconds.

Switzerland’s Catherine Debrunner claimed gold in the event, finishing just ahead of Scaroni in 10:43.62 – a new Paralympic record.

Scaroni was looking to defend the gold she won three years ago in Tokyo in the 5K, but couldn’t hold off Debrunner who charged into the lead over the final 300 meters.

Scaroni also won bronze in the 2021 Tokyo games in the 800-meters, with Saturday’s silver becoming her third medal in her fourth Paralympic games.

She could double that number by the end of the games though, as she still has the 1,500-meters, 800-meters and marathon events to compete in.

It is the first Paralympic medal of the Paris games for the contingent of current or former ParaSport Spokane athletes.