Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s kids, Eric and Jasmin, are engaged

By Theresa Braine New York Daily News

Three years after revealing their dating relationship, the children of comedians Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy are engaged.

The happy couple posted to Instagram video of the romantic moment when Eric Murphy popped the question to Jasmin Lawrence.

“We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny,” the over-the-moon kids captioned their video. “We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”

Murphy first set up a room with candles, bouquets of roses and strewn flower petals before a wall covered in a huge red heart. Their engagement video caught all the action, from Lawrence’s reaction upon walking in, to her pleased surprise when he dropped down on one knee.

“It’s beautiful. Oh my gosh,” she gushed. “Yes!”

Eric Murphy is the eldest of Eddie Murphy’s 10 children, and the son of the comedian’s ex Paulette McNeely. Jasmin Lawrence is the eldest daughter of Martin Lawrence and his ex, former beauty queen Patricia Southall, who is mother to two of the comedian’s three children.

The newly engaged couple first went public in 2021 when Murphy posted that he was “head over heels in LOVE” in June and Lawrence posted a couple selfie in wishing him a happy birthday the following month.

The proud papas were already tickled even before the actual proposal.

“Whoever would’ve thought that my child and Eddie’s child would get together?” Martin Lawrence told E! News in September. “It’s beautiful. They both are beautiful, young adults and they get along so well.”