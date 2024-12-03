Prep roundup: Brynn McGaughy leads Central Valley girls in debut; Orland Axton scores 25 points for CV boys

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls

Central Valley 65, Eastmont 40: Brynn McGaughy scored 17 points and the visiting Bears beat the Wildcats in East Wenatchee. Aspen Henry added 11 points for CV.

Mt. Spokane 52, Post Falls 49: Karis Santucci scored 24 points and the Wildcats beat the visiting Trojans.

West Valley 50, Cheney 27: Brynlee Ordinario scored 15 points, Willow Burrill added 12 and the Eagles beat the visiting Blackhawks.

Deer Park 80, Lakeside 34: Jacey Boesel scored 17 points and the Stags beat the visiting Eagles.

Timberlake 63, North Central 28: Maura Miller scored 24 points and the visiting Tigers beat the Wolfpack. Diana Nelson added 13 for Timberlake.

Colville 50, St.George’s 43: Navaeh Kinney scored 20 points, knocking down 8 of 10 from the free throw line, and the visiting Crimson Hawks slowly pulled away from he Dragons. Kalista Malone added 13 points for Colville. Kalea Schlenker hit three 3-pointers on her way to 18 points for St. George’s.

Ellensburg 69, Lewis and Clark 51: The visiting Bulldogs beat the Tigers. Details were unavailable.

Clarkston 80, Freeman 28: Preslee Dempsey scored 17 points and the Bulldogs beat the visiting Scotties.Jaelyn McCormack-Marks added five steals and nine rebounds for Clarkston. Taylee Phelps led Freeman with 19 points.

Liberty 74, Riverside 33: Jordyn Jeske scored 19 points and the Lancers beat the visiting Rams.

Reardan 48, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 35: Tenice Waters had 15 points and the Screaming Eagles beat the Broncos.

Genesee 67, Colton 53: Chloe Grieser scored 32 points and the visiting Bulldogs beat the Wildcats. Ella Nollmeyer had 23 points for Colton.

Boys

Central Valley 65, Eastmont 40: Orland Axton scored 25 points and the visiting Bears (1-0) beat the Wildcats (0-1) in East Wenatchee. Branson Olson added 18 points and Hunter Bernhart had 16 for CV, which used a 23-point second quarter to pull away. Daniel Snyder led Eastmont with 10 points.

Mt. Spokane 71, Post Falls 64 (OT): Jaden Ghoreishi scored 25 points, Nalu Vargas added 14 and the Wildcats beat the visiting Trojans.

West Valley 55, Cheney 49: Noah Willard scored all of his 18 points in the second half and the Eagles beat the visiting Blackhawks.

Lakeside 55, Deer Park 36: Clay Hanson scored 17 points and the visiting Eagles defeated the Stags.

North Central 73, Lakeland 68: Makai Daniels scored 22 points and the Wolfpack beat the visiting Hawks.

Walla Walla 61, Lewis and Clark 54: The Blue Devils beat the Tigers. Details were unavailable.

Lewiston 81, East Valley 36:The visiting Bengals beat the Knights. Details were unavailable.

Freeman 61, Clarkston 42: The visiting Scotties beat the Bantams. Details were unavailable.

St. George’s 75, Colville 58: Elden Pierce scored 22 points, Shawn Jones added 21 with three 3-pointers and the Dragons beat the visiting Bulldogs. Mckavry Maddox led Colville with 14 points.

Riverside 56, Liberty 36: Jacob Graham scored 25 points and the visiting Rams beat the Lancers.