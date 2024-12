A fire at the Ridpath Club Apartments displaced nine people Tuesday.

The fire started just before 3 p.m. in one apartment on the fifth floor, said Spokane Fire Department Justin de Ruyter. Firefighters were able to contain it to that unit .

The “significant” water damage from overhead sprinklers and fire equipment displaced those residents, de Ruyter said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze.