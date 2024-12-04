Pierce County man suspected of rape arrested and charged following SWAT standoff

By Puneet Bsanti News Tribune (Tacoma) (Tacoma) News Tribune

Following an hourslong SWAT standoff on Monday, a 44-year-old man suspected of rape has been arrested and charged in Pierce County.

Prosecutors charged Daniel James Redwine with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment, court records show.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Redwine’s behalf during his arraignment Tuesday afternoon, records show. Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Philip Thornton set his bail at $500,000.

In a victim impact statement for the victim, her sister wrote that the woman is in fear for her life if Redwine is released from jail.

“She is already agoraphobic, with major depression, anxiety, PTSD, balance problems, and tremors of her hands and body. She will not be able to leave to protect herself if he is released. He is aware of all these conditions so he will be able to reach her easily,” the statement said.

The woman was not able to check her mail while awaiting Redwine’s arrest, “for fear he will come attack and take her,” the statement said.

“Knowing that he is in jail at least will allow her to step out of her home when she is brave enough to do so. Please do what you can to see that he remains in jail throughout this process. Our entire family is begging for this outcome.”

Monday arrest

Deputies say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Monday at 97th Avenue and 204th Street East with Redwine and a female driver, later confirmed to be his ex-girlfriend. The driver drove off and went to a house at the end of 202nd Street Court East in Graham.

The woman’s daughter was also inside the home at the time. Deputies and SWAT surrounded the house for more than two hours where they ordered Redwine to surrender, documents show. Redwine eventually surrendered when deputies tried to breach the front door. He was taken into custody.

The woman was temporarily taken into custody for obstruction, but not charged. She said that when the deputy pulled her over earlier, Redwine allegedly reached over her, turned the car back on and put his foot on the gas pedal. He then took control of the car, documents show.

The woman said she followed him back into her house because her daughter was inside. She told deputies that she convinced Redwine to leave the house and surrender, documents show.

Court records show Redwine has been convicted of several felonies and charges in Washington dating back to 1998. He was recently convicted in Pierce County on Aug. 31, 2023, for attempting to elude a police vehicle.