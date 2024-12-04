Seattle-area products Nolan Hickman, Michael Ajayi looking for success in ‘backyard’ when Gonzaga faces Kentucky

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) high fives guard Joe Few (15) before facing the Davidson Wildcats during the first half of a college basketball game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

Five years ago, Gonzaga’s Nolan Hickman turned vision into reality when he launched a nonprofit foundation in his hometown of Seattle.

The foundation helped underprivileged kids with school supplies, athletic gear and other resources while sponsoring a youth basketball camp every summer during the collegiate offseason.

Named “The Give Back,” Hickman’s nonprofit has grown every year since its inception and the guard received another overwhelmingly positive reminder of the foundation’s impact last week during Gonzaga’s trip to the Battle 4 Atlantis.

A young girl named Mia who’s become an avid supporter of Hickman and Gonzaga through the player’s summer camps made the seven-hour trek to the Bahamas with family to watch the senior and his team compete in one of college basketball’s marquee multiteam events (MTEs).

“Our brand’s gone international,” Hickman said. “That’s what I love about it.”

If Hickman’s campers are willing to follow him to tropical outposts like the Bahamas, it’s easy to imagine how many will make the short drive to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday to watch the guard and seventh-ranked Gonzaga play fourth-ranked Kentucky – the school to which he was once committed – in a battle of 7-1 teams .

Hickman, who attended Eastside Catholic High School before relocating to Utah powerhouse Wasatch Academy, is one of two players on Gonzaga’s roster hailing from Seattle and its surrounding areas.

The other, transfer wing Michael Ajayi, grew up in the nearby suburb of Kent and had playing stints at Kentwood High and Puyallup’s Pierce Community College before starting his career at Pepperdine.

“Seattle, that’s where the home base is,” Hickman said. “I’m sure I’m going to catch a ton of the Give Back T-shirts in the crowd, so yeah, man, it’s a blessing.”

Hickman’s four years at Gonzaga haven’t been short on highlight moments and accolades – an Elite Eight appearance, multiple trips to the Sweet 16, two West Coast Conference championships and all-conference honors.

But the Seattle native is still hoping to tick off one more box when the Bulldogs and Wildcats meet for part three of a six-game series between the brand-name schools.

Three previous trips to Seattle have resulted in defeat, representing roughly 16% of the 19 total losses Hickman has experienced in more than three seasons wearing a Gonzaga uniform.

In a 2021 game against Alabama at Climate Pledge, Hickman gave the Zags an offensive jolt, scoring nine points over a 1-minute, 47-second span in the second half, but GU couldn’t keep up with the Crimson Tide in a 91-82 loss.

Last season, Gonzaga lost in Seattle on consecutive weekends, falling 78-73 to Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena before returning seven days later for a 76-63 defeat to eventual national champion UConn at Climate Pledge.

Hickman had mixed results in those games, but he returns home shooting at the highest 3-point shooting clip of his career – 46% on 4.9 attempts per game – and averaging 11.5 points per game for GU, which ranks third nationally in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency.

“It’s my senior year, so I want to end everyone with a bang, but especially this one back at home,” Hickman said. “The hometown, backyard. Definitely want to get this win, yeah.”

Depending how things go for Gonzaga on Saturday, and over the next three months, there could be another opportunity or two in store for Hickman in his backyard.

The senior guard, who’s busy with final exams this week at Gonzaga, hasn’t studied up on NCAA Tournament sites and wasn’t aware on Wednesday that Climate Pledge is also hosting a series of first-round games this March.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi unveiled a new set of bracketology predictions on Wednesday, pegging Gonzaga as a No. 1 seed opening the NCAA Tournament in Seattle against No. 16 Bucknell or Alabama State.

Those projections could turn in an instant if the Zags drop a few more nonconference games, or run into bumps during WCC play, but Hickman said the opportunity to play meaningful postseason games in Seattle will be a motivating factor the remainder of the season.

“Really?” Hickman responded when informed Seattle had been selected as an NCAA site. “Yeah, yeah, I would say motivation, and that’s just a great opportunity for Seattle, Seattle hoops, the community around Seattle. We tend to bring out a lot of fans for Gonzaga over in Seattle, so it should be fun, man. I can’t wait.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ajayi, who wasn’t recruited by Division I schools coming out of high school, spent time honing his skills on a concrete court built by his father in the backyard of the family’s home in Kent.

The transfer forward and reigning All-WCC first-team selection said it will be special and surreal returning to the Seattle area to play inside an 18,300-seat arena designed for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm and possibly an NBA team in the future.

“It’s full circle,” Ajayi said. “It’s amazing.”

Hickman has delegated ticket requests to his parents, but anticipates more than a dozen immediate family members and close friends to attend .

And those that can’t secure one of Hickman’s designated player tickets?

“You never know,” he said. “But they might have to get their own tickets for this one.”

Expecting immediate and extended family members to come, Ajayi might run into similar problems.

Pierce College assistant Kenny Hart traveled to watch Ajayi in the Bahamas. He said last week he’d be picking up coaching duties when the Raiders head to a holiday tournament on Saturday, so Pierce head coach Brian Kovacevich and assistant Michael Wright could watch their former player in downtown Seattle.

“It’s going to be a great event and I can’t wait to put on a show,” Ajayi said.