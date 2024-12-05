2024-25 Winter Sports Preview: Boys basketball capsules for Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington

Capsules for the 2024 Greater Spokane League, Northeast A and area 2B boys basketball teams.

In alphabetical order by classification. Records and standings from 2024-25 season.

GSL 4A

Ferris (8-14, 3-6, ninth): The Saxons have three senior starters returning for ninth-year coach Sean Mallon: forward Luke Roland and guards Beruke Weledsenbet and Cannon Dean. A fourth senior, guard Parker Dammel, should move into heavy rotation. Mallon expects half his varsity roster to be made up of sophomores and freshmen. “Our older players, namely our seniors will be put into expanded roles from where they were last season,” Mallon said. “This is a good group that works hard and will be looking to learn and improve over the course of the season.”

Gonzaga Prep (20-7, 7-2, second): Senior post Nate Christy and junior guard Dylynn Groves were expected to be leaders for the Bullpups, but both suffered ACL injuries during the offseason and will miss the season. Coach Matty McIntyre, entering his 16th season at the helm at G-Prep, will start with returners Brogan Howell and Hudson Floyd as he reformats his lineup. “It will take time to discover what we have and who we can be especially with the football guys getting a late start,” McIntyre said. “The good news is it will be impossible to peak too early.”

Lewis and Clark (16-9, 6-3, fourth): Third-year coach Jase Wambold has to replace most of his roster, having graduated nine letterwinners and all five starters from last season’s team.

Mead (9-11, 3-6, eighth): The Panthers are one of the more experienced teams in the league with six letterwinners and three starters back for coach Luke Jordan in his fourth season. Senior Nash Dunham was a second-team all-GSL selection last season, and sophomore Karson Maze was honorable mention. “We will look to fine-tune much of what we started building last season, making some key adjustments based on new personnel,” Jordan said. “We will have to be precise on both sides of the ball this year to compete with every team.”

GSL 3A

Central Valley (2-20, 0-10, 10th): T.J. Milles enters his second season with the Bears with eight letterwinners and four starters returning, including all-league honorable mentions sophomore guard Orland Axton and senior forward Branson Olson. “We have all five of our top scorers back,” Milles said. “Our defensive focus will be the difference between us being average and good-to-great.” Despite the varsity experience, CV will start three sophomores.

Cheney (9-11, 3-6, seventh): Third-year coach Travis Peavey has eight letterwinners and three starters returning, but lost all-league forward Evan Stinson to graduation. “We need to use our experience and leadership of guys who have been in the program to step up with Stinson graduating,” Peavey said. “With the new look of the GSL with schools moving between 3A and 4A and quite a few impact seniors moving on from last year, the league is going to be very competitive. … There are no nights off in this league and that’s what makes GSL basketball so exciting.”

Mt. Spokane (22-5, 8-1, first): Nine letterwinners graduated from last year’s third in state team, with three seniors – wings Nalu Vargas, a three-year starter, and Colt Kenison and point guard Lucas Dickau back for coach David Wagenblast’s 10th season at the helm. A pair of junior transfers from Mead – Jaden Ghoreishi and Rock Franklin – will provide immediately help. “I would anticipate our team growing as a team with a challenging preseason schedule,” Wagenblast said. “Our length will be a strength and help us defensively and in rebounding.”

Ridgeline (16-9, 4-5, sixth): Longtime assistant Nick Seaman takes over as head coach, but seven letterwinners graduated from last season’s playoff team. Two starters are back – senior guard Brayden Allen and junior guard Caden Andreas. “We will be a guard heavy program that will use our speed this year to be successful,” Seaman said. “We have some key returners that will help us keep our offense lightning fast and our defense aggressive.”

Shadle Park (7-14, 2-8, fifth in 2A): The Highlanders move up a class in coach Tim Lamanna’s second season. They have three letterwinners – all starters – back. “We are a veteran team with a lot of varsity experience,” Lamanna said. “Our strengths will be on the offensive end and the speed in which we will play,” while defense and rebounding will be a work in progress. Honorable mention all-league senior guard Jacob Boston and senior post Carson Eickstadt will be relied upon for provide leadership.

University (12-11, 6-4, fifth): First-year coach Rich Tesmer has his work cut out for him – the Titans have just one starter returning, senior guard Jack Del Mese. He’ll be joined by several other seniors getting their first shot after U-Hi graduated seven from last season. “We will definitely be one of the hardest working teams out there,” Tesmer said. “We’re going to rely on our culture and toughness this season.”

GSL 2A

Clarkston (11-12, 4-6, fourth): Justin Jones enters his 14th season with the Bantams needing to replace most of his roster due to graduation. Senior Josh Hoffman and sophomore guard Niko Ah-hi are the key returners. “We are working through losing six seniors and four starters and onboarding new and young players, including two freshman and two sophomores,” Jones said. “Our focus is be processed oriented the first half of the year to overcome our inexperience and youth.”

Deer Park (6-15, 3-9, fifth in 1A): The Stags took some lumps in the Northeast A League last season and move up a classification, but second-year coach Samual Howard has six letterwinners and four starters back, including second-team all-NEA senior guard Davin Kemano and junior guard Cooper Rich. “We don’t have a ton of size,” Howard said. “But it’s our second year with mainly the same guys coming back.”

East Valley (3-18, 0-10, sixth): Coach Ty Fowler enters his fourth season with just one starter and six letterwinners returning, and he will need young players to step into prominent roles quickly. “Last year was a great opportunity to get them use to the speed, strength and competition level of the varsity,” Fowler said. “We are fortunate for the experience they will bring in with them this season.” Senior Jonathan Patton is a transfer from California who Fowler describes as “a high motor with a long athletic frame” and should help immediately.

North Central (19-7, 6-3, third in 4A/3A): The Wolfpack reached state in coach Robert Sacre’s first season as coach, but he loses his top three scorers from last year’s team to graduation and transfer. In fact, only four letterwinners return, including Trevelle Jones and Nick Elliott – both coming off all-league football seasons.

Pullman (17-7, 9-1, first): Coach Craig Brantner, in his 18th season, has to replace seven letterwinners and three starters from his state-qualifying team from last year. Senior wing Daniel Kwon and sophomore guard Cade Rogers are the returning starters.

Rogers (16-7, 8-2, second): The Pirates lost four letterwinners and three starters from last season’s district champion and state qualifier, but eight letterwinners return for seventh-year coach Karim Scott. Senior forward Treshon Green was a first-team all-league selection, and senior guard Brady Krebs was a second-teamer. “We have a group of hungry upperclassmen that want to repeat as district champions,” Scott said. “Last season’s state run gave these guys a sweet taste of success and now they want more.”

West Valley (18-4, 7-3, third): The Eagles have seven letterwinners and three starters back from a team that was one win away from state last year. Second-year head coach Mike Hamilton enters his 21st with the program. “We return good amount of varsity experience that had success last year,” Hamilton said. “We will compete for 32 minutes every night.” Honorable mention all-league senior guard Will Busse, senior forward Trey Raiford and sophomore guard Nate Zettle will be leaders.