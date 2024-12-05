Dear Annie: Senioritis struggles – fed up and counting down

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I’m a 17-year-old girl, and I will be turning 18 next month. I’m a senior in high school, and my grades are excellent! I’ve applied to all of my colleges, and now I’m waiting for the decisions, which I will find out very soon. I live in Arizona, and the schools are in New York, D.C. and North Carolina (with my first choice being in New York).

My problem is this: senioritis. Before I was a senior, I heard that senioritis is inevitable, and I also heard that it can result in a drop in grades, plus procrastination. I don’t have those problems, my problem is that everything and everyone is irritating the heck out of me!

Let me give you some examples. We have a new bus driver and she’s not reliable. One day, she didn’t come and me and my neighbors had to wait 30 minutes for a substitute bus to come, plus, I had a math test first period! Luckily, I still got a 90% on the test.

Also, the other students: I have been having negative feelings toward my peers, and it resulted in me getting into a small argument with two of them in my ceramics class. My feelings about high school and the people in it are heavily pessimistic. I’m also heavily against making any new connections with my classmates, because to me, there’s no point, especially when I’m going to school out of state. However, I’ll still engage in conversations with some students. Other than that, I just close myself off from everyone. I know that’s not a good thing, but that’s just the way I like it. I need that fresh start from everything and everyone at my school. My ceramics teacher has seen the spike in my negativity and is trying to help me fix it, but I just can’t. I’m tired of everything! Is this normal? Please help! – Girl Suffering from Senioritis

Dear Senioritis: Sounds like you’re ready for greener pastures – but don’t be so quick to write off your high school. The pressure is easing off now that your college applications are in, so you can take this final semester to appreciate all the little things you do enjoy about senior year.

And if you just can’t help but dwell on the negative, recognize that learning how to cope with irritations and frustrations will be a necessary skill in college and beyond.

The fresh start you want is right around the corner, but how you end this chapter matters, too.

Dear Annie: I just read the letter about the woman who was with a man for three years, and then he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

My husband died of multiple myeloma. He suffered eight years with this cancer. There is no cure. Treatment only prolongs life with the cancer. There are times of remission, which I call the hibernating bear. It comes back.

Maybe he ended the relationship because he knows this and is trying to spare her. She lost one husband; he doesn’t want her to go through it again. If this might be the possible case, I understand what he is doing.

It just might be easier to recover from a bad break-up than it is another death. Believe me, I know. – Heartbreak

Dear Heartbreak: There is no greater pain than losing a loved one. Thank you for providing this alternative perspective for “In Shock.” It goes to show that we should never jump to conclusions when judging someone’s choices.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.