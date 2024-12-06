Shea Van Olm registers first WHL hat trick, Spokane Chiefs down Wenatchee on the road 6-2

From staff reports

WENATCHEE – Shea Van Olm is enjoying a career year in his age 20 season. He had a career night on Friday.

Van Olm registered his first career hat trick, giving him 26 goals for the season, and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Wenatchee Wild 6-2 in a Western Hockey League game at Town Toyota Center .

The Chiefs (19-9-0-0) have won seven in a row and eight of their past nine. Wenatchee fell to 9-13-3-1.

Wenatchee’s Shaun Rios started the scoring not 5 minutes into the first. It was all Spokane after that.

Van Olm notched his first of the game midway through the period off assists from Berkly Catton and Brayden Crampton. He tallied again late in the period from Crampton and Rasmus Ekström.

After a scoreless second period, Ekström made it 3-1 just 40 seconds into the third with his 12th goal of the season, a short-handed goal from Catton.

Van Olm completed the hat trick, on Catton’s third helper of the night, just more than a minute later.

Chase Harrington added his sixth of the year midway through the third and Ekström scored his second of the game with less than 2 minutes to go.