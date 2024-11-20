Eight superlative romance novels of 2024

By Kalyani Saxena Washington Post

If, rather than process recent events, you’d prefer to immerse yourself in a romance novel, you’re hardly alone. Thankfully, 2024 has been an exceptional year for romance releases. Authors worked overtime in their chemistry labs to brew stories designed to make your toes curl and your spine tingle. Here are eight standouts with some niche superlatives to help you decide which love story is your one true match.

Most likely to persuade you to turn a friendship into something more:

‘Ready or Not’ by Cara Bastone

This pitch-perfect rom-com follows Eve Hatch, who’s pregnant after a one-night stand.

The father of the baby is gorgeous but unavailable, leaving Eve with a lot to figure out. And to make matters worse, her childhood best friend, Willa, is suddenly keeping her distance.

Stepping into the void is Willa’s brother, Shep, who is grounded, always available and suddenly unbearably attractive.

“Ready or Not” could be the guidebook on how to successfully execute the “friends-to-lovers” trope. Bastone carefully captures the slow-burning magic of seeing someone familiar in a new light, and Shep is so wonderful he deserves a place in the Book Boyfriend Hall of Fame.

Most likely to have you wax poetic about the seductive powers of the printing press:

‘The Finest Print’ by Erin Langston

It’s 1848, and American Ethan Fletcher has just inherited a print shop – with massive debt – in London. To save the business and jump-start profits, Ethan enlists Belle Sinclair, the daughter of a courtroom judge, to write scandalously gory penny dreadfuls. They need to stay focused, but there’s an undeniable heat coming off more than the presses. This book will solidify Langston as a must-read author for historical-romance fans. She’s diligent about building tension on every page, promising a payoff that’s deliciously hot. And perhaps most important, she understands the inherent eroticism of a working-class hero in rolled-up sleeves.

Most likely to prompt an immediate rewatch of “Pride & Prejudice” (the 2005 version, obviously):

‘Elizabeth of East Hampton’ by Audrey Bellezza and Emily Harding

In this fresh take on “Pride & Prejudice,” Elizabeth Bennet has put off her dreams to take care of her family bakery in the Hamptons. She has no time for the rich Manhattanites inundating her town, least of all Will Darcy, who is arrogant, rude and judgmental. Movie fans will be thrilled to know that this book has enough moments – A hand clench! An angry rain confession! – to bewitch readers, body and soul. But it’s also a compelling love story on its own – about two stubborn people who never accept help somehow inherently understanding what the other person needs. And while the original “P&P” is understandably starchy, this book promises yearning and button-loosening. A win-win!

Most likely to make you believe in magic:

‘Hot Hex Boyfriend’ by Carly Bloom

Delia Merriweather has always loved her eccentric family, even though they believe they’re witches. While Delia thinks they’re out of their minds, her surly neighbor Max knows better. Generations ago, the Merriweathers had their magic snuffed out by a hex. And it’s Max’s responsibility to stop Delia from accidentally breaking the curse – if only he wasn’t so distracted by her charms and wide smile. If a book could mischievously wink at you, it would be this one. Come for Delia’s zany family high jinks and stay for some pure, unadulterated witchy fun.

Most likely to make you seriously contemplate calling an ex:

‘The Beast Takes a Bride’ by Julie Anne Long

Alexandra Bellamy and Col. Magnus Brightwall haven’t spoken in five years, since a betrayal ended their brief marriage. But they’ll have to put their differences aside to restore their reputations after a scandal. Once that’s done, they’ll be going their separate ways – forever. But living in close quarters has a way of opening old wounds and awakening new passions. This book is a love story told in weighted silences and restrained longing. And there’s quiet pleasure in watching two characters torn up by regret somehow find their way toward a stronger understanding of each other.

Most likely to make you wish fervently for a hot plant lover to tend to your garden:

‘The Earl Who Isn’t’ by Courtney Milan

Andrew Uchida and Lily Bei grew up together in the village of Wedgeford, a community of Asian immigrants in 19th-century England. When Lily finds out that Andrew is the son of an earl, she wants to help him reclaim his rightful inheritance. But Andrew isn’t interested. He knows all too well how English nobility would react to an Asian earl. He intends to focus on his main priorities – pining over Lily and growing plants for his community. Milan’s romances are often refreshingly political. And in this book, she deftly threads sharp commentary on anti-Asian racism into the foundation of Andrew and Lily’s love story, while still building a knee-weakening, sweet romance.

Most likely to make you lick your lips – for more reasons than one:

‘The Pairing’ by Casey McQuiston

Theo and Kit once seemed to complement each other perfectly, like food and wine or chocolate and peanut butter. But a bad breakup sent them on their separate ways. Now they’re reuniting for a European food tour they signed up for four years ago. Determined to show how unaffected they are, Theo and Kit agree to be friends (and hook up with other people) while they eat and drink their way through Europe. This will awaken absolutely nothing! What follows is a feast of repressed lust and longing made only more delicious by the lush scenery and signature McQuiston banter. It’s explosive, sexy and decadent.

Most likely to have you wondering which of your celebrity crushes would help you hide a body:

‘I Did Something Bad’ by Pyae Moe Thet War

Journalist Khin Hlaing just received the opportunity of a lifetime: a chance to profile Hollywood star Tyler Tun for Vogue. But things go awry when she accidentally kills someone in self-defense on the set of Tyler’s new movie in Myanmar. The worst part? Tyler helped her do it. Now the two have to find a way to trust each other – while police and paparazzi swarm. The novel is full of the kinds of ethical violations that will make readers break out in a cold sweat. But it’s also undeniably fun. Equal parts thriller and romance, Khin and Tyler’s love story is ideal for anyone who likes a twist on the classic romance format. Whether it’s the high-stakes premise or Tyler’s chiseled jawline, there’s more than enough in this book to get your heart racing.