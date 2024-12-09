The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
BECU gives $15,000 to Feast World Kitchen

Chef Edith Vieira makes Palestinian maqluba, a traditional rice dish consisting of chicken, fried eggplant and potatoes, and topped with almonds in October 2023 in Feast World Kitchen. (COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review)
By Thomas Clouse tomc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5495

Tukwila-based BECU announced Monday that it has awarded $15,000 to Spokane’s Feast World Kitchen as part of annual effort to boost nonprofits in the state.

Feast World Kitchen has a mission to elevate and empower immigrants and former refugees as leaders by using international cuisine.

It was nominated by BECU members who were asked to name organizations that embody the company philosophy of “people helping people,” according to a news release.

All told, BECU is giving about $500,000 throughout the state as part of its People Helping People Awards, according to the news release.