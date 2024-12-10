GSL roundup: Karson Maze scores 30 points in Mead win; Madilyn Crowley leads Ridgeline over Mt. Spokane.

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Mead 65, Cheney 59: Karson Maze scored 30 points and the visiting Panthers (3-1) beat the Blackhawks (0-3). Byrce Lynd added 10 points for Mead. Grayson Burton led Cheney with 14 points, John Jangula had 11 and Liam Carver added 10.

Central Valley 53, Ferris 43: Isaac Plunkett and Hunter Bernhart scored 12 points apiece, Cameron Walls added 11 and the Bears (2-2) beat the visiting Saxons (2-1). Cole Floyd led Ferris with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Ridgeline, Mt. Spokane: Jaden Ghorseishi scored 13 points and the Wildcats (2-2) topped the visiting Falcons (1-1). Nalu Vargas, Colt Kenison, Jake Lenberger and Rock Franklin added nine points each for Mt. Spokane. Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with 14 points and Brayden Allen added 12.

Shadle Park 62, Lewis and Clark 55: Jacob Boston scored 27 points and the Highlanders (1-3) topped the Tigers (0-5). Elijah Williams had 12 points and Carson Eickstadt added 11 for Shadle. Porter Pierson led LC with 16 points and Asher Jenson added 11.

Riverside 65, Deer Park 38: Jake Graham scored 20 points, Cade Koesel added 12 and the visiting Rams (4-1) beat the Stags (1-2). Brody Chapman led Deer Park with nine points.

North Central 58, Post Falls 56 (OT): Makai Daniels and Isaac Williams scored 12 points apiece and the Wolfpack (3-1) edged the visiting Trojans (1-3). NC went 10 of 12 from the line in overtime.

GSL 2A

West Valley 46, Rogers 42: Nate Zettle scored 18 points, Will Busse added 16 and the Eagles (3-0) beat the visiting Pirates (1-1) in a league game. Brady Krebs led Rogers with 13 points.

Pullman 57, Clarkston 42: Daniel Kwon scored 18 points, Evan Anderson added 10 and the Greyhounds (2-1) beat the visiting Bantams (1-3) in a league game. Niko Ah Hi led Clarkston with 15 points and Isaiah Woods had 14.

Girls basketball

Mt. Spokane 47, Ridgeline 37: Madilyn Crowley scored 17 points, Ryan Libey added 11 and the visiting Falcons (1-2) beat the Wildcats (2-1). Abby Priddy led Mt. Spokane with 15 points and Karis Santucci added 10.

Central Valley 77, Ferris 44: Eden Sander scored 21 points and the Bears (3-0) beat the visiting Saxons (1-2). Keana Gosney scored 17 points and Brynn McGaughy added 15 for CV. Mateia Eschenbacher led Ferris with 11 points.

Lakeland 42, Cheney 28: Landry Simon scored 12 points and the visiting Hawks (5-1) beat the Blackhawks (0-1). Mariyn O’Regan led Cheney with nine points.

Lewis and Clark 75, Shadle Park 32: The visiting Tigers (2-3) beat the Highlanders (1-3). Details were unavailable.

GSL 2A

West Valley 58, Rogers 35: Brynlee Ordinario scored 14 points and the Eagles (3-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-3, 0-1) in a league game. Macy Osborn and Willow Burrill added 10 points apiece for West Valley. Saige Stuart led Rogers with 15 points.

Clarkston 57, Pullman 37: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks scored 16 points and the visiting Bantams (3-1, 1-0) beat the Greyhounds (1-2, 0-1) in a league game. River Sykes led Pullman with 19 points.