Gun group wants new taxes and permits for WA firearm sales

By Jerry Cornfield Washington State Senate

Washington’s leading gun control group wants state lawmakers to make it tougher and more expensive to buy a firearm.

The Alliance for Gun Responsibility said Monday it will renew efforts to begin requiring state permits for gun buyers and will urge lawmakers to impose a new excise tax on sales of ammunition and firearms.

The group’s agenda for the 2025 legislative session also includes adding parks and public buildings to places where open carry of firearms is restricted; banning bulk purchases of firearms and ammunition; and improving oversight of gun dealers. The proposed oversight measures for dealers include making clearer how law enforcement carries out inspections to ensure compliance with new regulations on in-store surveillance and storage of stock.

Renee Hopkins, chief executive officer of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility said every Washingtonian deserves to be free from the threat of gun violence. “While we continue to make incredible steps forward, our work is far from over, ” she said.

Establishing a permit-to-purchase program tops the agenda.

As envisioned, a person would apply, be fingerprinted to verify their identity and undergo a background check conducted by the Washington State Patrol. Before getting a permit, they also must present proof of completion of a firearm safety training program and demonstrate the safe handling of, and shooting proficiency with, firearms.

The alliance also wants the Washington State Patrol to conduct annual eligibility rechecks of permit holders to determine if a person has become prohibited from owning a firearm due to a protection order or conviction of a crime, such as domestic violence.

Several states have permit-to-purchase laws, including Oregon, New York, Connecticut, Nebraska and Michigan. Voters in Oregon enacted the rules by passing Ballot Measure 114 in 2022, but it has been on hold due to court challenges.

Hopkins said in a news release that such laws have proven to be “the single most effective policy to save lives and reduce gun violence. All of our work in Washington over the last decade has been leading to this pivotal moment.”

Gov.-elect Bob Ferguson told alliance representatives that he supports the concept.

Rep. Liz Berry, D-Seattle, who will introduce permit-to-purchase legislation in 2025, authored a similar bill last session that did not advance out of the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee.

“We’ve built a strong gun safety infrastructure with our existing laws. Now, it’s time for Washington to join the dozen other states to pass the life-saving Permit-to-Purchase system,” she said in the release.

The Alliance is also pressing lawmakers to impose an excise tax on firearm and ammunition sales modeled on the 6.5% tax approved by voters in Colorado last month. That tax would be on top of the existing federal excise tax collected on firearms and ammunition.

Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation, blasted the two proposals.

“No other enumerated constitutional right requires a permit from the government to be exercised,” he wrote in an email, adding the state already requires a background check. “Can you imagine requiring a journalist to get a permit before he can write or publish breaking news?”

“Likewise, the exercise of other constitutional rights cannot be subjected to a punitive tax. Why single out the Second Amendment?” he wrote.

The 2025 legislative session begins Jan. 13 and is scheduled to last 105 days.