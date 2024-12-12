FAA chief Michael Whitaker to step down Jan. 20

By Lori Aratani and Ian Duncan Washington Post

Michael Whitaker, head of the Federal Aviation Administration, said he will step down from his post Jan. 20, the latest high-profile official to announce his departure ahead of the incoming Trump administration.

In a message Thursday to FAA employees, Whitaker described the role of administrator as “the best and most challenging job of my career.”

“You have seen leadership come and go – and through every transition you have kept air travel steady and safe,” Whitaker wrote. “This transition will be no different.”

The agency had been without a permanent leader for more than 18 months when Whitaker stepped into the post in October 2023. He took over when the agency was struggling with a shortage of air traffic controllers amid a surge in passenger demand and troubling near miss incidents involving aircraft.

Then the FAA found itself grappling with another crisis in January, after the midair blowout aboard a Boeing 737 Max jet operated by Alaska Airlines. Whitaker immediately grounded the jets and launched an investigation into Boeing’s safety and manufacturing systems.

However, the agency also faced questions about its oversight of the aerospace giant.

Whitaker mentioned the agency’s oversight of Boeing in his message to employees on Thursday, noting, “It has not been business as usual for Boeing. We have dramatically increased oversight, including more inspectors and closer scrutiny over production. We are also making sure the company implements a robust safety management system, which will be crucial to an enduring safety culture.”