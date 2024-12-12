Prep wrestling notebook: University’s Libby Roberts wins at Women of Ironman in Ohio

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

Libby Roberts’ final high school season is off to a soaring start.

The University senior claimed her second consecutive title at the prestigious Women of Ironman tournament at Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on Sunday.

Roberts won at 110 pounds in the invitation-only event, featuring the top girls wrestlers from across the country. She also won last year as a junior at 110 pounds.

After breezing into the finals with a pair of pins and a major decision in her first three matches, Roberts faced Kayla Moroschan, a sophomore from Ohio, in the title bout.

After a scoreless first period, Roberts got on the board with an escape in the second to take a 1-0 lead. Moroschan tied the match with 5 seconds remaining in the third period on a Roberts stall – sending the match to overtime.

The three-time Mat Classic champion finished off the victory with a takedown of Moroschan to earn the title.

Roberts’ U-Hi teammate Czar Quintanilla also competed in the boys Ironman event at 126 pounds, going 2-2 but not placing.

Tri-State this weekend: One of the biggest wrestling tournaments in the region is back Friday and Saturday, as the 53rd annual Tri-State Wrestling Tournament will take place at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.

The top 28 teams from 2023-24 season from Washington, Idaho and Montana are eligible to bring a full team, along with the region’s top individual wrestlers.

Boise’s Bishop Kelly High School is the defending team champion, taking the 2023 title by 6.5 points over Mead. Quintanilla and Post Falls senior Seth Martin are the area’s only returning champions.

Admission to the event is $25 for the weekend, $15 for a one-day pass and $10 for a finals-only pass. Seniors and students receive all-tournament passes for $20. Finals are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Christianson Gymnasium.

Mead, Ridgeline impress in league openers: Wednesday marked the first Greater Spokane League duals of the season, and several teams made an early impression on the rest of the league.

After winning three consecutive State 3A titles, Mead is back up to the 4A ranks. The Panthers showed that the classification change hasn’t slowed their dominance, though as they opened with a 72-5 victory over 4A foe Gonzaga Prep.

Ridgeline also made an early statement as one of the top teams in 3A with a 57-18 road win at Shadle Park, powered by six consecutive pins between 215 and 132 pounds.

The Falcons will get another chance to gauge where they stand when they travel to U-Hi on Wednesday.