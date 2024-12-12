Walking (only) in a winter wonderland: Manito Park Holiday Lights returns with all the dazzle and no drive-thru
Pack your gloves, your coat and your hand warmers – the Manito Park Holiday Lights show is ready to delight Spokane with a different type of magic this year.
The lights show is no longer a drive-thru. This year, the show is open to walkers only and concentrated in the historic area of Duncan Garden. Guests are able to walk the perimeter of the gardens and observe candy canes, gingerbread men and twinkling snowflakes.
But how is it done? With “a lot of time,” a couple generators and more than a few discussions with five to seven park employees on where to put the lights, said Manito foreman Jesse Jones.
Extension cords run across the middle of the lawn, where the visibility is low so people observing the lights won’t step on them.
As for decorations, it’s not a particularly elaborate plan.
“We just talk about it,” Jones said. “After doing it for a few years, you know what looks good.”
The decorations take around 120 hours to install, Jones said, “And even during the light show, we will be adding more lights.”
Kelly Brown, executive director of the Friends of Manito, said employees continue to add more lights because sometimes, someone will see a place they think might need a little extra flair.
