Walking (only) in a winter wonderland: Manito Park Holiday Lights returns with all the dazzle and no drive-thru

Kelly Brown, executive director of the Friends of Manito, looks out over Duncan Garden, decorated for the annual Manito Park Holiday Lights display Thursday in Spokane. The light display, started during COVID-19 protocols, has now been concentrated in Duncan Garden as a walk-through attraction that will open Saturday. In the past, the lights have been spread around the park as a drive-through activity. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Wheelchairs: Access is through curb cuts from the west side at South Park Place and the east side at South Tekoa Street.

Extras: Winter Family Disco Night takes place Dec. 20. Santa will be available for photos on Dec. 21. A warming tent, food and drinks will also be available in the park. On Dec. 22, the light show will feature live music.

Parking: Available in designated lots surrounding the park and on streets that remain unmarked as tow-away zones (see map).

Pack your gloves, your coat and your hand warmers – the Manito Park Holiday Lights show is ready to delight Spokane with a different type of magic this year.

The lights show is no longer a drive-thru. This year, the show is open to walkers only and concentrated in the historic area of Duncan Garden. Guests are able to walk the perimeter of the gardens and observe candy canes, gingerbread men and twinkling snowflakes.

But how is it done? With “a lot of time,” a couple generators and more than a few discussions with five to seven park employees on where to put the lights, said Manito foreman Jesse Jones.

Extension cords run across the middle of the lawn, where the visibility is low so people observing the lights won’t step on them.

As for decorations, it’s not a particularly elaborate plan.

“We just talk about it,” Jones said. “After doing it for a few years, you know what looks good.”

The decorations take around 120 hours to install, Jones said, “And even during the light show, we will be adding more lights.”

Kelly Brown, executive director of the Friends of Manito, said employees continue to add more lights because sometimes, someone will see a place they think might need a little extra flair.

Alexandra Duggan can be reached at (509) 459-5469 or by email at alexandrad@spokesman.com.