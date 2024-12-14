Gonzaga women lean on Yvonne Ejim, 3-point shooting to beat Eastern Washington 79-50

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Eastern Washington women’s basketball coach Joddie Gleason knew it would be difficult to contain the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year.

What Gleason didn’t expect was the perimeter precision Gonzaga displayed Saturday afternoon as the Zags ran away from the Eagles 79-50 before 5,243 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga guards Allie Turner and Claire O’Connor combined for nine 3-pointers, a telling complement to the challenging inside work of fifth-year forward Yvonne Ejim, who muscled inside for 28 points in less than 22 minutes – matching her career high. Ejim made 11 of 16 attempts from the field to go with five assists and three rebounds.

Ejim probably could have scored more had it not been for foul trouble in the first half.

“She’s not a player that we’re going to be able to stop,” Gleason said. “She showed up and we did everything we could to try and slow her down. Fortunately for us, she got fouls in the first half. She’s an elite player, one of the best in the nation.”

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Zags. The four straight setbacks is the longest stretch since 2005-06.

Gonzaga finished nonconference play 5-6.

The Zags opened an early 13-2 lead, but the Eagles (2-8) fought back to make it a three-point game in the second quarter.

“Our second quarter was probably, by feel, our worst quarter. That’s when it felt like the ball was sticking,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “Better defense is hard to play when you have to guard both sides of the floor. If you move the ball quickly you have to close out and you have to make your (defensive) decisions faster, and that’s when mistakes happen. That’s when you find open players.”

The Zags’ offense got stagnant with Ejim on the bench in the first half. In the second half, the Zags had one of their better offensive halves of the season.

Gonzaga led 32-27 at halftime. Despite limited minutes because of foul trouble, Ejim had 16 points in the first half.

The ball didn’t get “stuck” when the Zags were running their offense in the final two quarters – even with the Eagles sagging off on a player and trying to guard the other four Bulldogs with five players.

The long-range game got rolling in the third quarter when O’Connor made three 3-pointers and Turner had two, allowing Gonzaga to open a 51-35 lead.

EWU didn’t have an answer.

“We found a lot of offensive flow in the second half and we really stuck to it,” Ejim said. “Not having the ball stick, moving it, really trusting our teammates (and) finding the open options. We did a really good job of making reads in the second half.”

Fortier was pleased that her team responded to a challenge that she and her staff have put before the team.

“We’ve played great in stretches but not the whole game,” Fortier said. “To have (47) points in the second half is really impressive. That was the best part of the second half – the way the ball was moving around.”

The Zags’ biggest lead came at 79-49 when Turner hit Gonzaga’s 12th 3-pointer. The Bulldogs made 12 of 24 from behind the arc, and Turner and O’Connor combined for 9 of 15 from long range.

Turner had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists and O’Connor added 18 points, four rebounds and four assists.

EWU’s leading scorer, Peyton Howard, collided with Gonzaga’s Christabel Osarobo with 1:22 remaining. Howard hit the floor face first, busting out a tooth. She made an emergency trip to the dentist afterward.

Howard led the Eagles with 15 points, and Jaecy Eggers and Alexis Pettis had 10 each off the bench.

It was Gonzaga’s first home game in 23 days. The Zags hit the road to open West Coast Conference play this week, beginning at San Francisco on Thursday and followed by San Diego on Saturday.

NAIA Warner Pacific visits EWU on Monday at 6 p.m.

Gleason was displeased that her team didn’t take advantage of some opportunities.

“Our inability to make layups and free throws,” Gleason said. “We would get really good looks … and frankly not hit the easy shot.”

• Fortier announced Saturday that redshirt forward Lauren Whittaker (New Zealand) is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery Wednesday.

Whittaker arrived at GU in January after graduating from high school. She had to use her redshirt season.

It’s likely Whittaker will qualify for a medical redshirt. She hasn’t played this season but was considered a likely starter to complement Ejim.