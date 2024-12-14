Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane’s Jayson Bonnett wins at Tri-State wrestling; North Central boys basketball earns road victory over Southridge

Roundup of Saturday’s high school action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Wrestling

Tri-State: Mt. Spokane’s Jayson Bonnett beat Michael Fritz of Orting 6-5 in the 144-pound final at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.

Mead’s Kaysic Lundquist lost a 10-1 major decision to Trevor Anderson of Orting in the 120-pound final.

Mead’s Braeden Harvey lost a 4-3 decision to Garrett Leonard of Lake City in the 215-pound final.

Maddox Taft (Mt. Spokane) lost an 8-0 major decision to Lakeland’s Zach Teal in the 98-pound title match.

Orting won the team title with 312 points over Post Falls (268.5) and Tahoma (260.5). Mead finished fourth (198.5), University ninth (127.5) and Mt. Spokane 11th (114).

Boys basketball

Post Falls 59, Ferris 48: Jaxon Lysne scored 13 points, Tyras Blake added 10 and the visiting Trojans (4-3) beat the Saxons (2-3). Luke Roland led Ferris with 17 points.

North Central 63, Southridge 44: The visiting Wolfpack (5-1, 0-1) beat the Suns (1-4) in Kennewick.

Girls basketball

Inglemoor 58, Ferris 36: Lauren Vesely scored 14 points and the Vikings (5-2) beat the visiting Saxons (1-3).

Southridge 68, North Central 39: Taylor Luce scored 17 points and the Suns (1-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-4) in Kennewick. Arkayla Brown led NC with 11 points.