TV take: Connecticut’s win over Gonzaga had the feel of a ‘tournament game’ to broadcasters, viewers alike

By Vince Grippi The Spokesman-Review

Sometimes, the simplest description is the best. That simple thought popped into our head about the 10th time Jason Benetti pointed out the obvious Saturday night.

“What a game.”

And it was, for at least a half. The second? Not so much. At least for Gonzaga, which couldn’t get over the top again in its second consecutive December marquee matchup. Add it up and Connecticut earned a 77-71 win before 18,933 in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

For those of us watching at home, we witnessed it accompanied by something you don’t see often on a Fox broadcast, an understated but informative presentation featuring Benetti and his analyst Jim Jackson.

What they saw …

• Benetti has turned into quite the leader of Fox’s basketball broadcast crews. The 41-year-old’s main focus is baseball, but, teaming with Jackson, he’s given the network an alternative to Gus Johnson, et al.

A good crew for a great game. A game with, as the duo said often, an NCAA feel.

“Feels like a tournament game,” Benetti said in the intense first half. “Sure does,” said Jackson, the Ohio State All-American. “In early December.”

As the half ended, with 18th-ranked UConn leading 43-38, Ryan Nembhard attacked the rim to cut the lead to three as the clock expired, Benetti described it perfectly.

“A fitting curtain down in Act One at Madison Square Garden,” he said.

• Act Two? It made a star out of UConn freshman Liam McNeeley.

The Texas native was the difference, making the key shots, free throws and occasional defensive play as the Huskies surged midway through the second half and held on.

As the clock ran down, Benetti saluted his 26-point, eight-rebound, four-assist performance.

“McNeeley will lead the review after this game tomorrow,” he said, continuing a Madison Square Garden musical theme he established early. “A career night for the freshman, he’ll hold the ball last.

“UConn takes down Gonzaga in a game with March flavor.”

What we saw …

• Madison Square Garden has earned another nickname recently. Storrs South, referring to where the University of Connecticut is located, some 140 miles northeast of New York City.

As Benetti and Johnson set up this top-20 matchup, they acknowledged the pro-UConn (8-3) crowd crammed into the arena that holds the Big East tournament.

“This is a big-time UConn crowd,” Benetti said. “You think?” Johnson responded.

Yep. Especially in the 13-2 Husky start. Or their ultimately game-deciding 10-0 run that stole away the momentum eighth-ranked Gonzaga (7-3) built in clawing back to tie the score at 55 with 12 minutes left.

It was at that point, after consecutive 3-pointers from Khaliff Battle and Nembhard, the Zags in the crowd made their voices heard. As Danny Hurley called a 30-second timeout, Benetti made this observation: “Storrs South has become Spokane East for the moment.”

It was a moment that did not last.

• The seeds of Gonzaga’s third defeat were planted by three starters and cultivated by two of them.

While Nolan Hickman (-19 points in plus/minus scores), Graham Ike (-15) and Michael Ajayi (-14) were on the floor, the Huskies dominated.

Going into the final 8 minutes, Hickman had yet to score in his 10 minutes. Ike had a point but four turnovers and no rebounds. Ajayi was better on offense – nine points without a miss – but he was saddled with three fouls.

The final 8 minutes? Hickman hardly played. Ike scored his first – and only – basket but also picked up his fourth foul and sat the rest of the way.

Ajayi helped keep the Zags in touch, finishing with 14 points, a handful of key rebounds and a boost of energy.

Battle was one of two Gonzaga players with a hot hand in the opening half, scoring 11 of his 21 points as the Bulldogs continually clawed back against the two-time defending NCAA champs. The other? Nembhard, who former guard Jackson continually praised, not just for his 16 points but his control of an offense that needed something after the weird, seemingly confused start.

Nembhard had a hand in that with two turnovers before he had an assist. But those were his only ones in 40 minutes. He finished with seven assists.