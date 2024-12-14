Buzzer breakdown: Graham Ike, Nolan Hickman struggle in Gonzaga’s 77-71 loss to UConn

Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) shoots against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Khalif Battle (99) and guard Michael Ajayi (1) during the first half of a college basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

NEW YORK – Here are three observations from No. 8 Gonzaga’s 77-71 loss to No. 18 Connecticut on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Off nights for Ike, Hickman

For the second straight season against UConn, Gonzaga starting center Graham Ike and starting guard Nolan Hickman were ineffective .

Ike attempted just one shot and scored one point in 8 minutes in the first half. The Zags tried to get him going early in the second half, but he traveled on the first possession before missing a shot from 3 feet. He drew the third foul on UConn post Tarris Reed, who was seeing the majority of minutes after starting center Solomon Johnson left with an injury in the first half.

Ike picked up his third foul with 17:56 left and was replaced by Braden Huff. Ike finished with three points in 12 minutes. He had five points against the Donovan Clingan-led Huskies’ defense last year in Seattle.

Hickman didn’t score in 8 first-half minutes. He exited early in the second half shortly after missing a shot attempt. Hickman played 12 minutes and didn’t score.

Hickman scored eight points on 3-of-10 shooting in 39 minutes against UConn last season.

Nembhard shines in bright lights

During warmups well before the start of the game, a UConn fan seated about a dozen rows from the floor saw Ryan Nembhard take a shot and hollered, “You can’t handle the Big East, Ryan! Cryin’ Ryan.”

Nembhard, who spent his first two seasons at Creighton in the Big East, went 2-1 against the Huskies in games he played with the Bluejays. He came out on the short end vs. UConn last year as a junior at Gonzaga and again Saturday night.

Nembhard was one of the main reasons the Zags stayed within striking distance after falling behind early. He finished with 16 points, seven assists, two steals and just two turnovers in 40 minutes. After hitting a 3-pointer to tie it at 55, Nembhard missed four of his last five shots.

Fabulous freshman

UConn freshman wing Liam McNeeley was a thorn in GU’s side throughout. The 6-foot-7 McNeeley led all scorers with 13 points in the opening half.

McNeeley, a five-star recruit from Richardson, Texas, the same hometown as former Zags great Drew Timme, finished with 26 points. His previous season high was 20 versus Colorado at the Maui Invitational.

McNeeley played one season at Pearce High with Walker Timme, Drew’s younger brother.