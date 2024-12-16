Snow to give way to rain by end of week in Spokane

Chloe Hudson walks her dogs Diagen, left and Maya through her Post Falls neighborhood on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Revie)

The flurries seen by many Spokane residents throughout Monday is expected to continue Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, slowly switching to rain as temperatures rise in the afternoon

Rain is expected to continue falling in the Spokane area through the rest of the week, said Rachael Fewkes, weather service meteorologist. The high temperature for the week should be in the low to mid-forties on Wednesday.

North Idaho is slated for 2 to 3 inches of snow for the week, also tapering off into rain by Wednesday.

Freezing rains east of the Cascades from Tuesday to Wednesday may make for slick roads, Fewkes said. Those planning to cross Snoqualmie or Stevens passes can expect to encounter 8 to 10 inches of snow by Wednesday, with light snow for the rest of the week.

Lookout Pass in Idaho is projected to receive 6 to 8 inches of snow by Wednesday.

As of noon Monday, Sgt. Greg Riddell with Washington State Patrol said there had been 6 six vehicle collisions in Spokane and surrounding counties, including two vehicle rollovers. There had been no life threatening injuries reported.

State Route 206, leading to Mount Spokane State Park, was partially closed due to “impassible conditions,” after a park vehicle was hit .

Riddell said drivers should exercise extra caution driving on bridges and overpasses, and said that collisions can be avoided by increasing following distance, using proper tires and slowing down.