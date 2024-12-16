Spokane International Airport adds Chicago flight

American Airlines is adding a daily nonstop flight between Chicago and Spokane beginning in June. (Dan Pelle/SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

American Airlines is adding a nonstop flight to Chicago from the Spokane International Airport starting in June.

The yearround, daily flights to O’Hare International Airport are part of an expanding lineup from the Lilac City, according to a news release.

“As the region’s gateway, working with airlines to expand air service connectivity in ways that make it easier for local passengers and businesses to access the global marketplace is a top priority for Spokane International Airport, and today’s announcement by American Airlines advances that reach,” Ezra Eckhardt, the Spokane Airport Board Chair and also the CEO and president of STCU, said in the release.

“This decision by American Airlines is in direct response to growing demand for nonstop service to major markets, like Chicago, and importantly creates more convenient domestic nonstop and domestic and international connection options for our community,” Eckhardt continued.

Spokane Airports CEO Larry Krauter said airport officials are committed to growing service options to Spokane travelers.

“We are grateful to American Airlines for their continued investment in Spokane and their decision to link our community with another strategic hub in their expansive network,” Krauter said.

The new Chicago flights starting in June would depart Spokane at 1:40 p.m. and arrive in Chicago at 7:31 p.m. The arrival flight departs Chicago at 10:59 a.m. and arrives in Spokane at 12:59 p.m.

The expansion will provide connections to multiple destinations across American Airlines’ network, including Washington, D.C.; Boston; Philadelphia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Miami; New York and international destinations such as London and Naples, Italy, according to the release.

“American looks forward to launching nonstop service between Spokane and our Chicago O’Hare hub next summer,” Jordan Pack, director of domestic network planning at American Airlines, said in the release. “This new service will offer travelers from the Inland Northwest convenient connections and shorter travel times on American to cities across the Midwest, Northeast and abroad to popular destinations in Europe.”