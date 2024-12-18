65-year-old woman who went missing over weekend found dead near her home

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found a 65-year-old woman, who was last seen Saturday by her loved ones, dead Wednesday in the area of her property on Cougar Gulch Road, according to Lt. Jeff Howard.

Members of the sheriff’s office’s Volunteer Search and Rescue Team and detectives located Sharon Davidson at about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The circumstances of her death are under investigation, but detectives do not suspect foul play.

The sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help earlier this week to find Davidson, who had last been known to be in the vicinity of her residence. In that news release, the agency said Davidson likely was not dressed for the weather.